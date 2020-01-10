 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/aigs-duperreault-sees-fy19-compensation-dip-still-top-paid-pc-multiline-ceo content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

AIG's Duperreault Sees FY'19 Compensation Dip, Still Top Paid P&C, Multiline CEO

Part Two IFRS 9 Blog Series: The Need to Upgrade Analytical Tools

2018 US Property Casualty Insurance Market Report

Fintech

Fintech Funding Flows To Insurtech In February

Lemonade Growing Premiums Faster Than Esurance's Homeowners Business Did


AIG's Duperreault Sees FY'19 Compensation Dip, Still Top Paid P&C, Multiline CEO

American International Group Inc.’s Brian Duperreault remained the highest-paid CEO among U.S.-listed property and casualty or multiline insurers in 2019, although his compensation dropped slightly from 2018, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Duperreault's total adjusted compensation slid 8.0% to $19.2 million, which consists of $1.9 million cash, $8.6 million of stock, $2.8 million of options and $5.9 million from a nonequity incentive plan. Duperreault's pay is approximately 288x the median employee salary at AIG.

In second place is Allstate Corp.'s Thomas Wilson, who received $16.3 million last year, a decline of 8.7% from his pay in 2018. His compensation, which is about 317x the median employee salary at Allstate, consists of $1.5 million cash, $6.0 million of shares, $4.0 million of options and $4.7 million from a nonequity incentive plan.

Rounding out the top five are Travelers Cos. Inc.'s Alan Schnitzer, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s Christopher Swift and Progressive Corp.'s Susan Griffith, with compensation of $16.1 million, $14.5 million and $14.0 million, respectively.

Assurant Inc.'s Alan Colberg saw the biggest percentage drop in compensation at 30.5% to $9.5 million. ProSight Global Inc.'s Lawrence Hannon was the biggest gainer percentage-wise, with his compensation jumping 390.6% to $7.2 million after being granted $5.4 million of stock.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.

Learn more about Insurance
Request Demo
  • Download The Full Report

AIG's Duperreault Sees FY'19 Compensation Dip, Still Top Paid P&C, Multiline CEO

Click Here
  • Webinar

Outlook and Trends for U.S. Insurers: The Path Forward

Click Here