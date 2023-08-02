Accounting for Carbon: Sovereign Bonds

Trucost, part of S&P Dow Jones Indices, assessed a number of ways investors can approach sovereign bond evaluation, and what metrics are available.

How should Sovereign carbon emissions be allocated? What different forms of accounting are available to investors?

What denominators are available, and when should they be used?

How can investors take account of apportioning, portfolio aggregation and the debt bias?

Sovereign bonds have remained largely unexamined from a carbon risk and reporting perspective due to lack of appropriate metrics and actionable insight, but as one of the largest asset allocations by pension funds should be a focus for climate risk analysis. Key questions covered in this paper include: