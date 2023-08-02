 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/accounting-for-carbon-sovereign-bonds content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List

Accounting for Carbon: Sovereign Bonds
Blog

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

Blog

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

Blog

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Podcast

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


Accounting for Carbon: Sovereign Bonds

Highlights

What approaches and metrics are available to investors undertaking sovereign bond evaluation?

Trucost, part of S&P Dow Jones Indices, assessed a number of ways investors can approach sovereign bond evaluation, and what metrics are available.

Sovereign bonds have remained largely unexamined from a carbon risk and reporting perspective due to lack of appropriate metrics and actionable insight, but as one of the largest asset allocations by pension funds should be a focus for climate risk analysis. Key questions covered in this paper include:
  • How should Sovereign carbon emissions be allocated? What different forms of accounting are available to investors?
  • What denominators are available, and when should they be used?
  • How can investors take account of apportioning, portfolio aggregation and the debt bias?