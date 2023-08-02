Accounting for Asia's natural capital

Following on from the study Trucost undertook on behalf of TEEB for Business Coalition, Natural Capital at Risk: The Top 100 Externalities of Business, we conducted a more in-depth report on Asia; a region that has seen rapid economic growth, but also severe depletion of natural resources and increased pollution impacts.

Asia’s rapid economic growth during recent decades has been accompanied by serious depletion of the region’s natural resources and severe pollution impacts. Intensifying natural resource constraints and pollution-related health impacts, fueled by population growth and increasing consumption patterns, now threaten the region’s continued growth and stability. Imminent threats to resource-intensive business models derive from volatile commodity markets, ‘polluter pays’ environmental costs, supply disruptions and shortages. In Asia, the unpaid natural capital costs of business totaled $3.7 trillion in 2010, representing 50% of unpaid natural capital costs globally. Economic policies that allow these costs to remain external to company balance sheets create perverse market incentives for unsustainable business. The main sources of natural capital costs generated by Asia’s business community were greenhouse gas emissions, largely driven by energy intensive iron, steel and cement manufacturing as well as coal power generation; water use by agricultural sectors including wheat, rice and cotton farming; and land use due to land conversion for agricultural use such as rice farming, palm oil cultivation and cattle ranching.