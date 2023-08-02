 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/a-greener-portfolio content esgSubNav
A Green(er) Portfolio
Highlights

Green Century partnered with Trucost to conduct a carbon footprint analysis of Green Century’s Balanced Fund. Trucost compared the carbon intensity of the Balanced Fund to that of the S&P 500 Index and found that the Green Century Balanced Fund is 49.5% less carbon intensive than the S&P 500.

In 2009, Green Century broke new ground when it released the first carbon footprint ever conducted for a U.S. based mutual fund - its Balanced Fund.

 Green Century commissioned this 2013 report because it believes that carbon footprint disclosure and the reduction of carbon intensive holdings is more important now than ever. Carbon emissions are a man-made contributor to climate change, which is recognized as not solely a threat to future generations but is creating significant damage to the environment, economy, homes, and lives today. Green Century also believes that companies with lower carbon intensities will likely be best positioned to maintain financial competitiveness in a carbon constrained economy. Investors may also benefit from a higher standard of transparency and disclosure from the financial services and mutual fund industries.