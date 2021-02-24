A Deep Dive Into US Gas ROE Authorizations In 2019

The overall average authorized gas return on equity ticked up in 2019 despite a declining interest rate environment. Based on data gathered by Regulatory Research Associates, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average ROE authorized gas utilities was 9.71% in rate cases decided in 2019, versus 9.59% in 2018. There were 32 gas ROE determinations in 2019, versus 40 in 2018.

While edging slightly upward, the average gas ROE is still hovering around historic lows, and with the recent rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, lower authorized returns may be on the horizon. The average allowed ROEs for the gas sector have been trending downward since the 1980s, consistent with the declining interest rate environment. In addition, the proliferation of automatic adjustment and investment recovery mechanisms that reduce the business risk of a utility have been cited, at times, as a contributing factor by commissions in authorizing lower ROEs.

There were 32 gas ROE determinations in 2019 rendered in 19 states, including in Louisiana by the New Orleans City Council. The ROE determinations authorized by state utility commissions during this period ranged from 9.0% to 10.25%, with a median of 9.70% and an average of 9.71%. Three public utility commissions had ROE authorizations of 10% or above: California, Georgia and Wisconsin. Only one commission, New York, had an ROE authorization of 9%, and there were no commissions that authorized an ROE below 9%.

Of the 32 ROE determinations in 2019, 30 were authorized in general rate cases and two were awarded in limited-issue rider proceedings. In 2019, 20 of the 32 cases were settled and 12 were fully litigated.

The highest ROE authorized in a traditional gas distribution base rate case decided in 2019 was 10.25%, authorized by the Georgia Public Service Commission for Southern Co. subsidiary Atlanta Gas Light Co. in December 2019. Prospectively, Atlanta Gas Light's earnings are to be evaluated against an ROE range of 10.05% to 10.45%, with the disposition of any earnings above 10.45% to be determined by the commission.

The company's rates will continue to be governed by the Georgia Rate Adjustment Mechanism with a 5% cap on any base rate increase requested in 2021. In Georgia, equity return authorizations have generally been above prevailing industry averages at the time established. In the instant case, the PSC found a 10.25% ROE to be an "appropriate, and just and reasonable return on common equity" for the utility.

The second-highest ROE determination for this group was 10.2%, authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission for Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric Co., or SDG&E, and by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin for WEC Energy Group Inc.'s Wisconsin Gas LLC.

For SDG&E, the 10.2% ROE was adopted as part of the company's 2020 ratemaking cost of capital, or COC, proceeding that established the returns for the utility for a three-year term effective Jan. 1, 2020. This was the first fully litigated COC proceeding since new equity return parameters and capital structures were authorized by the PUC in 2012. In 2017, the PUC adopted a memorandum of understanding regarding 2018 and 2019 COC issues.

SDG&E initially requested an electric and gas ROE of 14.3% composed of a 10.90% base ROE and a 3.40% premium for wildfire liability risk. In August 2019, SDG&E filed supplemental testimony to reduce its requested ROE from 14.3% to 12.38%, including a lower revised premium for wildfire risk to reflect the impacts of wildfire legislation.

According to the PUC, adoption of a 10.2% equity return "is reasonably sufficient to assure confidence in the financial soundness of the utility and to maintain investment grade credit ratings while balancing the interests between shareholders and ratepayers."

In California, ROE determinations for the state's largest utilities have occurred outside of general rate cases, in COC proceedings. In 2008, the PUC established a three-year cycle and a COC mechanism that provides for possible annual adjustments in the intervening years based on movements in utility bond yields. Over the last several years, PUC ROE determinations have been above the prevailing industry averages at the time established.

For Wisconsin Gas, the 10.2% ROE was adopted by the Wisconsin PSC following a settlement. According to the PSC, a 10.2% ROE "strikes a reasonable balance between the needs of investors with the needs of consumers."

The lowest ROE authorized in a traditional gas base rate case decided during 2019 was 9%, authorized by the New York Public Service Commission for Orange and Rockland Utilities Inc. in March following the adoption of a settlement that provided for a three-year rate plan for the company's operations covering the period Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2021. The PSC has a long history of adopting settlements containing multifaceted, multiyear rate plans that provide regulatory predictability during the course of the plan. The settlement approved in the 2019 case contains earnings-sharing provisions if the company's earned return exceeds 9.6%. The PSC noted that the 9% ROE reflects a premium that "adequately recognizes the increased financial and business risks inherent in setting rates over a multi-year period." Orange and Rockland Utilities is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison Inc.

The second-lowest ROE in this group, at 9.2%, was authorized in December 2019 by the Virginia State Corporation Commission for AltaGas Ltd. subsidiary Washington Gas Light Co. The 9.2% ROE is to be used on a prospective basis to assess future over- or under-earnings, accrue allowance for funds used during construction, and calculate the revenue requirement for future adjustments to the Steps to Advance Virginia Energy, or SAVE, infrastructure program.

There were two ROE determinations rendered in limited-issue proceedings, both decided by the Virginia SCC. For Virginia Natural Gas Inc., a 9.5% ROE was authorized by the SCC under the company's SAVE infrastructure program. For Columbia Gas of Virginia Inc., a 9.7% ROE was authorized under the company's SAVE program.

The SAVE rider was authorized under legislation enacted in 2010 that permits a natural gas utility that invests in natural gas facility replacement projects to recover, in the form of a SAVE rider, a return on investment, a revenue conversion factor, depreciation, property taxes and carrying costs on over/underrecovery of these costs. Eligible infrastructure replacement is defined as natural gas facility replacement projects that enhance safety or reliability by reducing system integrity risks associated with customer outages, corrosion, equipment failures, material failures or natural forces; do not increase revenues by directly connecting the infrastructure replacement to new customers; reduce or have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; commenced on or after Jan. 1, 2010; and were not included in the natural gas utility's rate base in its most recent rate case.

For a similar analysis on electric authorized returns, see the article linked here.

Regulatory Research Associates is a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For a full listing of past and pending rate cases, rate case statistics and upcoming events, visit the S&P Global Market Intelligence Energy Research Home Page.

For a complete, searchable listing of RRA's in-depth research and analysis, please go to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Energy Research Library.