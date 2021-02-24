2020 Vision: Resiliency, Wildfires, Regulatory Reform Matters Take Center Stage

The pace of non-rate case activity for energy utilities nationwide remains brisk. It has been almost a year since PG&E Corp.'s filed for bankruptcy protection, and industry and investor attention remains on the proceedings in California addressing wildfire liabilities and associated regulatory treatment.

<<< See the full report >>>

More broadly, regulators and utilities nationwide continue to grapple with alternative regulation, grid reform/reliability matters, market structure challenges and pending mergers, as well as several generating plant-specific issues.

Over the course of the past month, Regulatory Research Associates, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, surveyed the large electric and gas companies and the state public utility commissions concerning state-level generic and utility-specific cases.

Highlights of the pending activity before the state public utility commissions include:

Wildfire- and weather-related proceedings, particularly in California, as PG&E Corp. and subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Edison International and subsidiary Southern California Edison Co. continue to grapple with the aftermath of recent wildfires that have been the most destructive in history.

In 2019, the California Public Utilities Commission adopted a stress test methodology to determine the amount of expenses that utilities and their shareholders must absorb before recovering costs related to 2017 wildfires. The decision applies to Southern California Edison and Sempra Energy subsidiary San Diego Gas & Electric Co. However, it does not apply to Pacific Gas and Electric because that issue is expected to be addressed in bankruptcy court. The PUC decision did not address any particular fire event or determine the amount of liabilities a utility will be responsible for. Instead, it only set the criteria and methodology to be applied in future utility requests for wildfire cost recovery.

Merger proceedings from proposed transactions announced in 2019, including the acquisition of El Paso Electric Co. by Infrastructure Investments, an investment vehicle advised by J.P. Morgan.

Grid safety and modernization proceedings pending at several commissions, including Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Maryland; New Jersey; and Ohio.

Generic proceedings in progress in a handful of states, many of which are exploring various aspects of the ratemaking framework, including the evolving utility business environment, retail competition, aligning utility incentives with ratepayer interests and advancing public policy goals for cleaner energy and a modernized grid.

Many states continue to explore and implement policies designed to accelerate the development of charging infrastructure needed to support electric vehicle ownership. Transportation is the highest carbon-emitting sector in the U.S., and electrification of this transportation sector is critical for states to achieve their legislative mandates requiring reductions in greenhouse gas emissions

Several proceedings are also pending before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, including generic proceedings exploring how authorized returns on equity are determined for electric utilities and transmission incentives. FERC is also reviewing policies related to the authorization of new interstate pipelines.

Regulatory Research Associates is a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For a full listing of past and pending rate cases, rate case statistics and upcoming events, visit the S&P Global Market Intelligence Energy Research Home Page.

For a complete, searchable listing of RRA's in-depth research and analysis, please go to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Energy Research Library.