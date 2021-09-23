2 New Projects To Enter Top 10 Mines By Percentage Margins In 2019

In 2018, Xinqiao, a gold mine operated by Tongling Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., had the highest margin on a percentage basis. Six of the top 10 assets, measured by all-in sustaining margin as a percentage of gross revenue, were high-grade Chinese copper, gold and zinc assets. Two lithium operations, one gold mine and one copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo completed the top 10. In 2019, we expect two iron ore operations to enter the top 10 on the back of higher prices, alongside two new low-cost projects, Cerro Moro and Metalkol RTR, which will be ramping up in 2019. Fosterville, an existing gold mine, is also expected to enter the top 10 on the back of a substantial jump in head grades that will boost revenues and margins. We have also looked at the top 10 mines in 2018 by margins on a U.S. dollar basis in a separate report.

To compare the financial performance of mines across 15 different commodities, we have looked at the all-in sustaining margin, which is gross revenue minus all-in sustaining cost, and compiled the top 10 operations in 2018 on a percentage basis.

Xinqiao had a margin of almost 80% in 2018, driven by a combination of high-value ore and low operating costs. With gold head grades just below the 90th percentile of global grades in 2018 at 4.7 g/t and the silver grade among the highest in the world at 240 g/t, these two commodities generated 80% of the mine's revenue. Such high grades are usually associated with selective underground mining but are being achieved by open pit mining at Xinqiao, which, combined with low input costs in China such as wage rates, has constrained costs.

Xinqiao is joined in the top 10 by five other Chinese assets: Heiniudong, Dong'an, Xingye, Sanxin and Ashele. All of these operations' revenues benefit from high-value ore that ranges from US$139/t at Sanxin to US$629/t at Dong'an. Costs at Sanxin, Heiniudong and Ashele are comparable to those at Xinqiao; however, the ore processed generated 37% less revenue at Sanxin and Heiniudong and 19% less at Ashele in 2018, leading to lower margins. Conversely, Xingye and Dong'an have more valuable ores than Xinqiao but have costs, on a basis of U.S. dollars per tonne of ore, that are over two times and almost four times higher, respectively. Dong'an is one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world, with a 2018 head grade of 15.4 g/t; however, the higher cost of extraction outweighed the higher value of the ore, leading to lower margins compared with Xinqiao.

High lithium prices boost margins for historical producers

Two lithium assets are in the top 10: Greenbushes in second position and Salar del Hombre Muerto in fourth. Both are historical lithium operations that have been profitable at much lower lithium prices than those seen recently. In 2010 to 2015, the average lithium carbonate price was US$5,400/t, which then surged to over US$17,000/t in 2017. This level was maintained in 2018, resulting in a significant boost to lithium producers' revenues and increasing margins. This surge in prices has incentivized a rush of development projects, especially hard-rock deposits in Australia. Greenbushes' grade is, however, almost twice that of the next-highest grade hard-rock lithium mine, and this will ensure superior margins for Greenbushes compared to new entrants in this space moving forward. Salar del Hombre Muerto produces lithium by extracting brine rather than rock and is one of three major brine operations in South America that have been producing lithium for a long time. The other two are assets operated by Albemarle Corp. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA on the Salar de Atacama in Chile. However, these two operations had their margins negatively impacted by a significant hike in royalty rates that came into effect in 2018.

Olimpiada, Ruashi complete top 10

Olimpiada was the only gold mine outside of China in the top 10 and had the biggest margin on a U.S. dollar basis, generating over US$1 billion in 2018. This mine benefits from relatively high head grades — 4.1 g/t in 2018 — which drives high revenue alongside both the low input costs in Russia and the economies of scale that can be achieved at such big operations.

At Ruashi, a copper-cobalt producer located in the DRC, revenues were boosted by the highest cobalt head grade worldwide in 2018, at 0.78%, and one of the highest copper head grades, at 2.64%. This gives the ore processed at Ruashi one of the highest values of any copper mine in 2018, with 59% of revenue coming from cobalt and 41% from copper, which drives high margins at this mine.

Price rise to boost iron ore miners margins in 2019

In 2019, we expect to see two iron ore mines, Robe River (Pannawonica) and Serra Sul, enter the top 10 as a result of the surge in iron ore prices. The 62% Fe benchmark price is forecast to average US$90/t in 2019, a 29% increase from the 2018 average, as a result of supply disruption following the Brumadinho dam collapse. Robe River has the highest percent margins of any iron ore mine as costs can be kept low due to the nature of the deposit being exploited. Channel iron deposits are exploited at Robe River. They are often exposed at the surface in flat-topped hills, referred to as mesas. This means strip ratios are relatively low as there is little overlying waste material, which constrains costs.

Fosterville, Metalkol, Cerro Moro to enter top 10 in 2019

Xinqiao will maintain its place at number one in 2019, while new entrants into the top 10 will be Fosterville, Metalkol RTR and Cerro Moro. Fosterville and Cerro Moro are both high-grade gold mines, with forecast 2019 gold head grades of 31 g/t and 11 g/t, respectively. Fosterville has been in operation since 2006, but grades have been increasing significantly over recent years as the mine exploits new areas of the orebody. The forecast 2019 grade would represent a year-over-year increase of 24% and will support production guidance of 550,000 ounces to 610,000 ounces, a 54% to 71% increase on 2018 production. This will drive revenue higher and push Fosterville into the top 10. Cerro Moro is a new project in Argentina that began production in 2018. Ore throughput is expected to more than double year over year as the mine ramps up to full production in 2019. This, combined with the high gold grades mentioned above and silver grades forecast at 557 g/t in 2019, will drive revenues higher. Costs on a unit-of-production basis will reduce as the mine ramps up and will benefit from the weakening of the Argentine peso to the U.S. dollar, which will further boost margins.

Metalkol RTR is a copper-cobalt producer in the DRC that is due to begin production in 2019. The grades for both metals are not exceptional for this part of the world, with forecast head grades of 0.32% for cobalt and 1.49% for copper. However, this project will be using hydraulic mining to extract material from historical tailings, meaning mining costs will be extremely low. In addition, the material will require little or no comminution — a major cost component of most processing plants — resulting in lower-than-usual processing costs. This low-cost mining and processing, combined with healthy revenues from copper and cobalt in the mined material, is what will give the project such high margins.

Jose Miguel Fidel Javier contributed to this article.