Zurich CFO 'comfortable' on capital as ratio hovers at low end of target

Zurich Insurance Group AG CFO George Quinn says he is "comfortable" with the insurer's capital flexibility after facing questions from analysts about the coverage ratio under its proprietary capital model.

Zurich reported Aug. 13 that the coverage ratio for the model, known as the Zurich Economic Capital Model, or Z-ECM, fell to 102% at the end of June compared with 129% at the end of 2019 because of capital markets volatility. The insurer has a target range of between 100% and 120% for the coverage ratio under the Z-ECM.

Quinn told analysts on Zurich's first-half earnings call that a Z-ECM coverage ratio of 100% is "not a cliff," and that the company was "in the green zone." He explained that there is a 20-percentage-point "amber zone" above the target range, running from 120% to 140%, where Zurich would start planning to address the level of excess capitalization, and a similar 10-percentage-point zone below the target range. If the ratio moved into the lower "amber zone," the company would take account of the direction of the capital markets and trends in its business "and come to decisions on what we would recommend to do to restore capitalization back into the target range."

He also noted that hedging the company has put in place would kick in if the direction of the markets reversed. He said: "I don't want to sound complacent, but given the flexibility that we still have on Z-ECM, given the position that we have from a real risk perspective, given the comparison we have on [the Swiss Solvency Test capital regime] ... we feel fairly comfortable with where we are on capital."

Zurich's coverage ratio under the Swiss Solvency Test was 185% at the end of June, down from 222% at the end of 2019.

When asked how far the ratio would need to fall to affect dividend payouts, Quinn said "dividends are threatened at a level that is way below the current level."

He noted that there was a forward-looking element to Zurich's dividend payment deliberations in addition to earnings and underlying performance. He added that if the outlook at the end of the year matches Zurich's current expectations, and there were no subsequent waves of coronavirus infection, "I don't think we'd be troubled if the capitalization level was lower than it was today. We would still do what you would expect us to do in those circumstances."

Zurich's first-half profit after tax fell 42% to $1.18 billion in the first half from $2.04 billion in the same period of 2019. The decline was partly caused by the $750 million of coronavirus-related non-life claims it is expecting for the year, which the company said it fully booked in first-half 2020 business operating profit.

Zurich's share price was down 2.51% to CHF 345.50 in Aug. 13 trading.