Zoom shares soar on COVID-19 tailwinds; AMC surges as US theaters reopen

Investor optimism for upcoming movie theater reopenings and technology that has sustained productivity amid COVID-19 fueled movement for tech and entertainment stocks this week.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock soared by as much as 52% this week after the video-conferencing company posted blockbuster earnings results, driven largely by consumers' continued reliance on the service amid the coronavirus.

The company on Aug. 31 reported a 355% year-over-year jump in revenue of $663.5 million for the fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared to $145.8 million in the prior-year period. The S&P Capital IQ consensus revenue estimate for the quarter was $500.36 million.

The revenue jump was primarily driven by subscriptions provided to new customers, company executives said on an earnings call.

Zoom ended the quarter with 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, up about 458% from a year ago.

Wall Street lauded Zoom's latest quarterly results, with several analysts revising their ratings on the stock.

"How do you follow up one of the best quarters in software history? By reporting numbers so strong that investors have to triple-check to make sure these aren't typos," said D.A. Davidson & Co. analyst Rishi Jaluria, who upped his price target on Zoom shares to $460 from $240 while reiterating his "buy" rating.

Zoom closed Sept. 3 trading up 27.42% for the week to-date, at $381.32 per share.

Meanwhile, fellow tech player Microsoft Corp. moved in the opposite direction, despite an analyst noting the company's Teams communications platform continues to benefit from many of the same tailwinds as Zoom.

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne this week raised his price target on Microsoft stock $250 from $225, saying Teams' integrated approach toward workplace collaboration could help the service steal share from competitors.

"Teams is a platform, not just a collaboration tool. While customers may start using Teams for chat or meetings, there is a broader suite of up-sell opportunities that come along with the platform in terms of telephony, data management and security functionality," Materne wrote in a Sept. 2 report.

Microsoft shares closed Sept. 3 down 5.07% for the week.

In the entertainment realm, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares got a boost after the cinema chain noted that roughly 70% of its U.S. theater locations would reopen by Sept. 4, in time for the release of Warner Bros.' action-thriller "Tenet." AMC said it expects to reopen more theaters in the coming weeks, depending on state and local officials' approvals.

In spite of the reopening news, some analysts urged caution.

B. Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold said in a recent report that the "ultimate focus" for investors should be on the shifting film slate, especially with The Walt Disney Co.'s plans to debut big-budget film "Mulan" on its Disney+ streaming service instead of in theaters, and on attendance trends.

"We are remaining cautious until there is additional visibility into attendance patterns," Wold wrote.

AMC shares ended the Sept. 3 trading session up 4.76%, at $6.60 apiece.

Shifting gears to telecommunications, AT&T Inc. stock moved amid fresh M&A chatter around the firm's DIRECTV business.

Reports are circulating that AT&T is mulling selling some or all of its DIRECTV satellite TV business and has already held early-stage talks with several potential private-equity buyers. Speculation has also swirled for years that DIRECTV could combine with fellow satellite operator DISH Network Corp.

While analysts say AT&T would be better off without the burden of DIRECTV's declining satellite business, analysts warn any deal would be a tough sell. Notably, one cause for concern among several analysts is DIRECTV's declining valuation.

"We do not expect the potential deal to be anywhere near the $49 billion AT&T paid for [DIRECTV] in 2015, with some sources saying the price could be under $20 billion," CFRA Research equity analyst Keith Snyder said in a research report.

AT&T closed Sept. 3 down 1.48% from its Aug. 28 close.