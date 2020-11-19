Witnesses: Coronavirus may overtax US response capabilities, put drugs at risk

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has admirably handled the nation's response to the new coronavirus, if the outbreak worsens and thousands of Americans get sick, such a crisis could overtax the agency, its former director told lawmakers.

The CDC suffers from a "herky-jerky funding" process in which Congress provides the agency with supplemental emergency money when a new infectious disease emerges or another type of disaster strikes, but when that crisis is over, lawmakers and administrations dip into the leftover cash and repurpose it, said Julie Gerberding, who led the agency during the George W. Bush administration.

"That is not the way to maintain a continuous process of improvement in our overall preparedness," said Gerberding, now the executive vice president and chief patient officer at Merck & Co. Inc. "And it's not just about the CDC. That spills over into every state and city."

At the Feb. 12 hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, the Merck executive urged lawmakers to work towards better sustainability and move away from Congress' reactionary funding process.

Some Democrats at the hearing noted that President Donald Trump again called for significant cuts to the CDC's budget as well as the funding for the National Institutes of Health.

Watching the CDC confront the new coronavirus — whose symptoms have ranged from fever and cough to severe respiratory infection — has been like "déjà vu all over again," said Gerberding, who oversaw the U.S. response in 2003 to severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, a related virus.

The new virus has infected more than 60,000 people and killed over 1,300, according to Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems and Science and Engineering.

Most of those infections and deaths have been in Hubei province, China, where nearly 15,000 new cases were reported on Feb. 12.

On Feb. 11, the World Health Organization gave the disease caused by the virus a new name — coronavirus disease-19, or COVID-19. A study group for the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses has named the virus severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2, or SARS-CoV-2.

The WHO declared the virus a global health emergency on Jan. 30 and the next day, the U.S. designated it a public health emergency.

U.S. health officials have confirmed 14 cases of the virus — the most recent reported on Feb. 12.

Asha George, executive director of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense, told the senators the U.S. should be preparing for the possibility of "hundreds of thousands of cases" of COVID-19.

But Gerberding said the CDC and the U.S. broadly are woefully unprepared to handle an outbreak of that size.

"The whole system of public health has been left behind as more and more of our resources have gone into care delivery and we've underinvested in prevention and preemptive care, including preparedness," Gerberding told lawmakers. Watching that stagnation and lack of investment by Congress and the healthcare industry, including biopharmaceutical makers, has been "frustrating," she said.

The general mindset in the U.S. has been "complacency, crisis, complacency, crisis," Gerberding added.

Supply chain and market concerns

A big concern is the potential for a breakdown of the global medical product supply chain because of the significant number of active pharmaceutical ingredients and device components that are made in China, warned Nikki Clowers, managing director of the healthcare team at the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration evacuated its inspectors and other employees from China.

The FDA was already experiencing a decline in the number of plant inspections globally, Clowers said.

However, U.S. officials, including FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, said they have not received any reports of shortages of the ingredients made in China that drugmakers need to manufacture their products.



Antibiotics are the products Gerberding said she worries most will run short.

She noted it is not usually the viruses, like influenza or coronavirus, that kill people, but the secondary infections, especially those that are drug-resistant.

There are few manufacturers making antibiotics for the global market, mostly because of poor reimbursement, Gerberding said, calling that a "different kind of market failure."

Even Merck "struggles to maintain a prudent business model" with its antibiotic pipeline, she said.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate committee, said lawmakers need to take their own "Hippocratic Oath" to "do no harm" to the biopharmaceutical industry.

"We need pharmaceutical companies to be successful," Johnson said. "We've made it very risky to manufacture" drugs and vaccines.

At a Feb. 11 forum in Washington, Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, acknowledged the particular difficulty he frequently confronts in recruiting large manufacturers to take on infectious disease products.

The problem, Fauci said, is that most large companies do not want to shift their processes away from their moneymaking vaccines and medicines to manufacture infectious disease products — a market where companies often fail to make a profit.

One of the key discussions at the WHO's Feb. 11-12 innovation forum, where over 300 scientists participated, was how to better accelerate vaccines, drugs and diagnostics to address COVID-19, General-Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.