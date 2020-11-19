With clock ticking, Calif. regulators weigh approval of $58B PG&E restructuring

A sign above the entrance to PG&E's headquarters in downtown San Francisco. State regulators are considering

a proposal to approve the utility's bankruptcy restructuring.

Source: AP Photo

The California Public Utilities Commission issued a proposed decision April 20 to approve the sprawling, $58 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and its holding company, PG&E Corp.

The five commissioners aim to vote on the proposed decision, crafted by an administrative law judge, May 21. That is one week after more than 70,000 wildfire victims and other creditors are slated to complete their voting on the reorganization plan that is before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco.

Should Pacific Gas and Electric, or PG&E, win backing on both fronts, it would keep the state's largest utility on track to resolve one of the largest and most complicated bankruptcy cases in U.S. history by the state-mandated deadline of June 30, 2020. Meeting that deadline would enable PG&E to participate in a $21 billion statewide insurance fund to cover the costs of future wildfires ignited by utility infrastructure.

PG&E and PG&E Corp. jointly filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2019, citing liabilities linked to a series of catastrophic wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that could exceed $30 billion. Their restructuring proposal includes $25.5 billion in payments to individual wildfire victims, insurance companies and local governments. Half of the $13.5 billion claims settlement with wildfire victims would come from the proceeds from sales of shares in the new PG&E Corp., an element that has unsettled some victims, especially given recent market volatility related to the coronavirus crisis.

The proposed decision comes one month after PG&E struck a deal with Gov. Gavin Newsom, securing consent from one of the most vocal critics of the utility's initial plan of reorganization. The agreement required changes demanded by the governor in order for PG&E to emerge from Chapter 11 as a "radically restructured" utility, including stricter state oversight, changes to governance and the creation of a contingency liquidation process if restructuring fails.

Stricter state oversight

Elements of PG&E's agreement with the governor and a Feb. 18 ruling from CPUC President Marybel Batjer — a Newsom appointee — are embedded in the proposed decision.

Under the proposed decision, regulators would authorize PG&E's multibillion-dollar financing requests, including more than $23 billion in new utility debt and issuance of $9 billion in new equity in the reorganized PG&E Corp. The financing addresses Newsom's concerns over high debt levels in part by replacing PG&E's pre-bankruptcy debt with lower-cost debt upon its emergence from Chapter 11.

While denying calls from some local governments for the immediate appointment of a receiver to take control of PG&E's operations to ensure public safety, the proposed decision would create a process to revoke the utility's license to operate if safety violations continue.

"The proposal for enhanced oversight and enforcement sets up a methodical, step-by-step system that hopefully will never reach that point, but if it does, it will be in a measured and carefully considered manner," according to the document.

The proposed decision criticizes PG&E's top executives for being "resistant to acknowledging [their] responsibility for PG&E's failings."

To address that, the proposed decision would establish executive-level chief risk and chief safety officers, an independent safety monitor and a regional restructuring of utility operations, in addition to requiring that 50% of directors on the boards of PG&E and its parent company be California residents.

The regulatory proposal does not include Batjer's suggestion that the reorganized PG&E and PG&E Corp. boards be swept clean of current members. However, any current members wishing to continue, including PG&E Corp. CEO Bill Johnson and PG&E CEO Andrew Vesey, would have to be re-vetted under a "skills matrix" proposed by Batjer that includes ethical standards, alignment with California's climate policies and restrictions on "serial" directors who have "substantial relationships" with investors in the utility and its holding company.