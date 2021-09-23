Willis, Aon stocks sink after DOJ sues to block merger; wider market slides

Aon PLC and Willis Towers Watson PLC shares suffered after the U.S. Department of Justice moved to block the brokerage giants' proposed merger.

Insurance companies overall substantially underperformed the broader market for the week ending June 18, which saw a lot of red across the board. The SNL U.S. Insurance Index slumped about 4% to 1,350.44, while the S&P 500 tumbled 1.91% to 4,166.45.

The U.S. Department of Justice earlier in the week filed a lawsuit to stop the planned merger between Aon and Willis, stating that the planned tie-up would violate antitrust laws and "eliminate substantial head-to-head competition" and probably push up prices. The insurance brokers in a joint statement rebuffed the DOJ, saying its lawsuit "reflects a lack of understanding of our business, the clients we serve and the marketplaces in which we operate."

The deal, which Aon and Willis Towers Watson have expected to close this year, also attracted scrutiny from competition authorities in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Shares of both companies tumbled following the news. Aon shares closed down 8%, while Willis suffered the week's biggest loss among all insurance companies as its stock plunged 12.54%.

Stocks of two major property and casualty insurers also lost ground after they disclosed data from the month of May.

The Progressive Corp. recorded net income attributable to the company of $341.1 million, or 58 cents per share for the month, down from $366.9 million, or 62 cents per share, a year ago. Total pretax net realized gains on securities decreased 31% to $146.3 million from $210.6 million in May 2020.

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome said Progressive's results were a miss, driven by modestly "worse-than-expected" underlying underwriting results. Newsome said recent results support the view that Progressive has achieved peak earnings as the impacts of recent price decreases and increased driving activity cuts into underwriting profits. Margins stand likely to decline as the economy revs up and inflation increases claims costs, the analyst said in a note to clients.

Progressive's stock ticked down 1.38% on the week.

The Allstate Corp. this week said it booked pretax catastrophe losses of $213 million, or $168 million after tax, for May. About 60% of those losses were due to two large hail events, primarily affecting Texas.

Newsome said announcements from Progressive and Allstate show that catastrophe losses are likely to be in-line with a typical second quarter. Though April catastrophe losses at Allstate were higher than expected, that looked to be offset by a quieter May, he said.

The insurer's shares finished the week down 5.84%.

Pet insurer Trupanion Inc., which announced the hiring of an executive vice president of international business, was one of the industry's few big winners. Its shares rose 5% on the week.