Why oil's historic collapse is yet to spill over into financial markets

When U.S. oil prices collapsed April 20, sending the front-month futures contract to a negative price for the first time in history, the S&P 500 barely shrugged.

West Texas Intermediate futures for May settled at negative $37.63 a barrel after falling a record $55.90 from the previous day. The benchmark U.S. equity index slid just 1.8%.

There are reasons to be sanguine.

Energy stocks account for only 3% of the S&P 500, down from about 16% in 2008. That likely limited the impact of the dramatic decline in oil prices on the broader financial markets, Chris Bennett, director of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, wrote in an April 21 note.

The energy industry also makes up a relatively small portion of U.S. economy. Even as shale output increased in recent years, oil and gas extraction accounted for just 1% of U.S. GDP in 2019, down from the peak of 1.8% in 2008, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. By comparison, government accounted for 12.3% of GDP in 2019, real estate 13.4% and manufacturing 11%, the BEA data shows.

Then there is the devastation that had already been wrought by oil's 70% slump this year before April 20, leading many investors to take money off the table before the historic one-day crash.

The S&P 500 Energy index fell by nearly 62% this year through March 18 and had recovered to close 44% lower for the year April 22. Energy stocks declined just 1.5% from April 17 to April 22, despite the unprecedented decline in oil prices.

Priced in

Due to a number of factors, including the impact of the coronavirus on petroleum demand and the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, oil and gas drilling rig companies have seen an increase in potential default risk from 4.74% on Jan. 1 to 21.5% on April 21, according to a credit analytics model developed by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

According to the model, which calculates a median one-year market signal probability of default for companies in each industry, oil and gas drilling companies rank fifth-highest in potential default risk of 149 industries examined, behind only airlines; leisure facilities; restaurants; and hotels, resorts and cruise lines. Airlines have seen their median potential default risk jump from 2.76% on Jan. 1 to 22.1% on April 21, according to the model, which calculates the likelihood of default within the next year based on fluctuations in the company's share price and other country- and industry-related risks.

"In our view, credit and equity markets had already moved to price in a weaker outlook for oil prior to this week's disruption," Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment officer, said in an April 22 note.

The effects of lower oil prices are more likely to be seen in bond market indexes, where energy sector debt makes up a larger portion of the market, particularly in the high-yield space, said S&P Dow Jones Indices' Bennett.

Energy companies account for about 15% of issuance in the U.S. high-yield market and 10% in the U.S. investment-grade market, increasing the risk of volatility in credit markets and widespread defaults, according to UBS Global Wealth Management.

However, credit markets are also showing little concern over potential contagion.

Oil and gas companies tracked by the model have seen their potential default risk jump from an average of 2.32% on Jan. 1 to 11.14% on April 21, while the odds for all 149 industries tracked by the model have increased by an average of 1.37 percentage points on Jan. 1 to 6.16% on April 21, according to the probability-of-default model.

'More pain to come'

However, investors may come to wish they focused more on the potential repercussions of oil market's remarkable implosion.

While the initial effects appear minimal, the true impact of the collapse in oil price has yet to be felt by broader markets, said Rory Johnston, managing director and market economist with Price Street Inc.

"In this way, oil is likely the canary in the pandemic coal mine," he said in an April 21 interview. "Its relatively short physical fuse forced prices to realize the extent of the aggregate demand loss much sooner than the value of many publicly traded companies as well as more purely financial assets."

Equity indexes have partially rebounded spurred on by historic fiscal and monetary rescue packages, but Johnston said it would be difficult to argue that profitability outlooks this week are nearly as promising as they may have been in June 2019, when the S&P 500 was trading at roughly the same level.

"Government support packages have provided the market with a desperately needed fuse-extension to outlast the worst of COVID-19, but assets will need to begin pricing in the likelihood that many more detonate before we're through the other side," Johnston said. "Shifting reopening schedules and the even greater uncertainty surrounding post-opening consumer behavior means that many companies, now likely more heavily laden with debt, will struggle to execute on prior-thin-margin business plans. There's very likely more pain to come."

Texas effect

While equities markets have rebounded from their March trough, they will likely continue on a downtrend without a recovery in oil prices, said Win Thin, the global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"We continue to believe that the broader equity markets are unlikely to stage a lasting recovery until a bottom has been seen in oil prices," Thin wrote in an April 21 note.

The decline in oil prices will likely not even benefit consumers, as they have traditionally, due to government restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the coronavirus which have severely diminished jet and vehicle travel.

"No one wins here," Tracy Shuchart, an asset manager at Capital Benoit, said in an April 21 interview. "States like Texas, North Dakota, Wyoming risk recession if the shale industry goes under. Texas on its own, would have the eighth-largest economy in the world. A recession there would likely spread. Now factor in this lockdown, where the U.S. is already facing recession and possible depression, and the picture looks bleak."