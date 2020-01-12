Westpac to focus on core business as it seeks to put record penalty behind

Westpac Banking Corp. said it will sharpen its focus on its core banking business in Australia and New Zealand as the lender seeks to grow its mortgage business and put in place stronger compliance measures after it paid a hefty civil penalty for violations to anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing laws.

"We are moving back to core banking with a sharper focus on Australia and New Zealand ...The simplification of our business will support improved returns and help pave the way for a reset of our cost base," CEO Peter King said in a press release accompanying the bank's earnings results for the year ended Sept. 30.

Westpac said it has made progress in its review of businesses such as insurance and wealth management that lacked scale or returns and has invested in internal systems to prevent a repeat of financial misconduct. The country's third-biggest bank by assets introduced a new operating model, made key appointments to its executive team and added 400 employees to its risk, compliance and financial crime team, said King, who was asked to lead the group last year after the resignation of Brian Hartzer in the wake of money laundering allegations. The bank is addressing some of the issues that have dragged the performance of its mortgage business, including the time taken to clear applications, and expects to see improvements in 2021.

The bank's cash earnings fell 62% in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, hit by higher impairment charges, increased notable items, resources required to handle compliance issues as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash earnings for the full fiscal year tumbled to A$2.61 billion from A$6.85 billion in the prior-year. Cash earnings per share dropped 63% to 72.5 cents from A$1.982. Statutory net profit also plummeted 66% year over year to A$2.29 billion from A$6.78 billion.

The group had earlier flagged a A$1.22 billion hit to its fiscal second half cash earnings amid a A$1.3 billion in civil penalty.

Challenging year

Westpac's earnings swoon adds to a disappointing earnings season for Australia's banks after Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. reported Oct. 29 a 42% decline in full-year net profit. The nation's lenders have been hit by the first recession in Australia in 30 years due to the coronavirus pandemic and heavy costs to clean up for prior misconduct such as selling junk insurance and offering poor financial advice to customers.

"2020 has been a particularly challenging year and our financial result is disappointing. Our earnings have been significantly impacted by higher impairment charges, increased notable items and the sharp decline in economic activity," King said.

Westpac booked impairment charges of A$3.18 billion on a cash earnings basis, surging from A$794 billion in the previous year. It raised impairment provisions by A$2.2 billion to A$6.2 billion.

Still, its capital position has stayed strong, the bank said. Under the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's regulatory standard, the group's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.13%, up from 10.67% a year earlier. Under internationally comparable Basel III guidelines, the group's CET1 ratio stood at 16.50%, also up from 15.85% in the previous year.

Westpac announced that it intends to pay a fully franked final dividend of 31 cents per share, lower than 80 cents per share in the previous year. The dividend, payable Dec. 18 to shareholders on record as of Nov. 12., is the highest it is allowed to pay under the current guidelines from the APRA. It also marks a return to payouts after the bank earlier nixed its dividend for the fiscal first half of the year.