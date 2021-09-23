West spot gas prices retain lead as US regions continue YOY gains in July

Average natural gas prices for day-ahead delivery in July continued to spike year over year in all regions of the U.S., with the West region keeping the lead as it posted an almost 143% year-over-year growth to a spot gas price index of $3.877/MMBtu.
The more-than-double yearly growth in spot gas prices in all U.S. regions came as the above-normal heat continued to weigh on the country during the month. The Midcontinent region recorded the next highest yearly growth of 121% to a spot gas index of $3.616/MMBtu. Compared to the same period a year ago, the spot gas indexes skyrocketed nearly 116% to $3.662/MMBtu at the Gulf Coast region and 106% to $3.276/MMBtu at the Northeast region.
All gas hubs in the West region during the month reported year-over-year increases that went beyond 100%. The SoCal Citygate hub posted the highest boost of almost 225% to a spot gas value of $6.456/MMBtu. The SoCal Border gas hub recorded a 207% gain to a spot gas index of $5.319/MMBtu, while the El Paso - S Mainline gas hub saw a nearly 200% climb to a spot gas value of $5.404/MMBtu.
On the supply side, the U.S. Energy Information Administration in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report released July 12 forecasted total shale gas production to ramp up to approximately 85.51 Bcf/d in August from 85.46 Bcf/d in July.
Production in the Haynesville region is anticipated to rise to 13.48 Bcf/d in August from 13.34 Bcf/d in the prior month. Meanwhile, the Permian Basin is expected to see production increase to roughly 18.08 Bcf/d in August from 18.03 Bcf/d in July.
