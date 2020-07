Wells Fargo & Co. is poised to resume job reductions and other cost-cutting measures later this year after a pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a series of employees who've been told that their jobs will ultimately go away, but we were going to let some time pass as we got through the initial stages of the COVID crisis," President and CEO Charles Scharf said on a July 14 call to discuss second-quarter results.

Scharf said the bank needs to cut about $10 billion from annual expenses of about $54 billion to match the efficiency of large bank competitors. He said Wells Fargo has considerable room to eliminate unnecessary management layers, facilities and duplicative platforms and processes, while leaving intact the work the bank has done to improve risk and control systems designed to move it past an era of consumer abuses.

He said the bank would not commit to a specific time frame and that the effort will span several years, but that it will "take a series of actions" in the second half of 2020 that it hopes will lead to lower expenses in 2021.

Scharf added that the bank has "the opportunity to apply lessons we have learned since the onset of the pandemic" as customer activity has shifted to digital channels.

Wells Fargo reported that its efficiency ratio deteriorated to 81.6% in the second quarter from 73.6% in the first quarter. A $1.5 billion sequential increase in noninterest expenses included another $755 million for customer remediation, as the bank tries to become more customer friendly and make amends for past practices.

At a conference in June, CFO John Shrewsberry indicated that Wells Fargo would likely return to efficiency initiatives later this year that would result in a reduction in head count. He said the bank had committed to retain personnel during the health crisis.