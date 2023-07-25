Warburg, Carlyle interested in Vodafone's Spanish unit; Polaris to sell RelyOn

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Private equity firm Polaris Management A/S plans to exit from offshore safety training services platform BidCo RelyOn Nutec A/S. Polaris Equity acquired the company, which has 36 training centers globally, in 2018.

– Andera Partners is in exclusive discussions with Accor SA for the sale of a 63% stake in Paris-based catering services company Potel et Chabot SA, SeeNews reported. If there is a deal, Accor would have complete ownership of Potel et Chabot and add it to its luxury and lifestyle division.

– Warburg Pincus LLC is among potential buyers for Vodafone Group PLC's Spanish business, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Other suitors include private equity firm The Carlyle Group Inc., which is in early stages of evaluating Vodafone's unit, according to the sources.

– Blackstone Inc. and BPEA EQT are among the private equity firms looking to acquire a stake in Cipla Ltd. from promoters of the India-based pharmaceutical company that hold 33.5% ownership, Economic Times reported, citing three independent sources.

– Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which owns a 70% stake in Good Host Spaces Private Limited, is looking to divest the student housing platform and shortlisted private equity firm Alta Capital Corp., alternative asset manager Brookfield Corp. and Keppel Corp. Ltd., Economic Times reported, citing persons with direct knowledge of the development.

– Warburg is engaged in late-stage discussions with Brookfield Corp. to acquire Everise Holdings, with an anticipated deal value between $1.20 billion and $1.30 billion. Other investors, including BPEA EQT-backed Sagility and Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC, are competing for the business process outsourcing and technology company.

To view potential M&A in other regions, click here.









