Walmart+ would mark 'big cultural change' for Walmart, analysts say

For years, Walmart Inc. has built a name around low prices, using slogans like "Save Money. Live Better." and "Always Low Prices. Always."

But the Arkansas-based retailer's reported plan for a paid membership program would represent a departure from the company's traditional strategy, requiring it to find perks that do not weigh heavily on its balance sheet and convince its price-savvy shoppers to pay a regular fee for the benefits, analysts said.

The retailer could begin testing the service, which could include options ranging from text-based ordering to discounts on prescription drugs, as early as March, Recode reported Feb. 27. Called Walmart+, the exact benefits of the service are not yet clear, but Recode reported that the service would carry a regular fee, similar to Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime.

That element alone represents a break with Walmart's past, said Sucharita Kodali, an analyst at Forrester, in an interview. For much of its history, keeping prices low and maintaining a wide assortment were priorities for Walmart — both goals that relied on being accessible to as wide a consumer base as possible, she said.

"This is a very big cultural change for them," Kodali said. "It may have Sam Walton turning in his grave," she added, referring to the Walmart founder.

Minimizing investments, maximizing benefits

One challenge for Walmart as it builds Walmart+ will be finding perks that customers perceive as high-value but do not require extensive investment, Kodali said. Subscriptions to local newspapers and coupons for in-store restaurants McDonald's Corp. and Subway, for instance, could draw customers to the program without requiring lots of new spending, she said.

Perks such as free one- and two-day delivery would be a heavier lift, Kodali said. While Amazon has spent decades building its delivery and fulfillment infrastructure — it said in 2019 that it would cut shipping times on Prime orders to one day from two — Walmart is a relative newcomer to the shipping game. In February, the retailer launched its fulfillment program for third-party sellers and lost a grocery delivery partner over financial losses.

"How can you create value that doesn't introduce costs into an ecosystem?" she asked. Walmart did not respond to a request for comment from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Engendering loyalty

Walmart's strategy has helped it build a customer base focused on value — and one that might view Amazon Prime-like benefits with skepticism, said David Silverman, a senior director with Fitch Ratings.

While many Amazon customers are willing to pay for one-day delivery and similar time-saving benefits, many Walmart customers might not be willing to pay a monthly or yearly fee for that alone, he said. The average Amazon Prime shopper has an annual household income of $79,000 — more than $20,000 above that of the average Walmart shopper, said Neil Stern, a senior partner at consulting firm McMillanDoolittle LLP.

That difference "could be a hurdle in terms of building a membership base," Fitch's Silverman said.

But creating a membership-based program could attract more loyal customers who spend more at Walmart over time, he added. Customers that have already paid a monthly or annual membership fee at Walmart might be tempted to use the benefits as much as possible — a decision that could lead them to shop there more often instead of shopping around for a deal.

"It could offer a veto vote for shopping at other places," Silverman said.

Walmart+ would rival programs at other retailers that require no regular fee, such at Target Corp.'s Circle, which offers shoppers 1% cash back on purchases without a fee or signing up for the retailer's RedCard credit card. Other retailers' loyalty offerings, such as CVS Health Corp.'s CarePass, use the paid model that Walmart is pursuing.

For Walmart, Walmart+ could provide a route to "close the gap" with Amazon on e-commerce sales, McMillanDoolittle's Stern said. But keeping more customers — and a larger share of their purchases — at Walmart's stores and digital platforms would also be a goal of the program, he added.

"While they reach many more customers than Amazon today, they do not enjoy the intimacy and stickiness of that relationship," Stern said.