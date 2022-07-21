Wall Street upbeat on Apple's long-term outlook despite near-term slowness

Wall Street is looking ahead to Apple Inc.'s September results following a June period that is expected to represent the height of the iPhone-maker's supply chain woes.

Apple forecast that component shortages stemming from COVID-19 lockdowns in China will lower revenue for the quarter ended June 30 by between $4 billion and $8 billion. Sales of iPhones in China, one of Apple's key markets, are also expected to have taken a hit. Apple is scheduled to report June quarter earnings on July 28.

However, supply chain woes appear to have peaked in May, clearing the way for a more normal iPhone new release cycle in September, analysts said.

"While the nervous market backdrop is creating a fearful environment for tech stocks, we believe Apple's growth story remains well intact despite the shaky macro," said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

Slowing growth

Apple's year-over-year growth rates have been declining since the June 2021 quarter and plunged to single digits in the March period, when the company reported total revenue of $97.28 billion and net income of $25.01 billion. That followed four quarters of double-digit growth in 2021.

For the June quarter, Apple is expected to post total revenue of $82.97 billion and net income of $19.02 billion, according to S&P Capital IQ estimates. That would represent continued single-digit growth in revenue and a decline in net income on a year-over-year basis.

"We believe constraints have largely been addressed as Apple's contractors significantly ramped factories in June, with peak supply constraints seen in April and May," said Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research. The company's June quarter guidance may prove conservative, the analyst said.

New iPhone lineup

Worldwide smartphone shipments fell about 9% year over year in the March quarter due to a combination of inflationary factors, component shortages and logistics delays, according to estimates from Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.