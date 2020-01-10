Wall Street expects strong quarter for Nvidia in data center, graphics

Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation to report a strong fiscal second-quarter result Aug. 19 due to the role that the company's graphics processors are playing in much of the technology powering critical needs for business and consumers users during the pandemic.

Nvidia products are used in artificial intelligence applications, cloud-based IT services, videoconferencing, video games, autonomous and automated vehicles, robots and high-performance analytics, and applications of all kinds in both the desktop and the datacenter. As demand rises for all of these, Nvidia customers are showing a willingness to pay more for its premium graphics products, according to Paul Teich, principal analyst at market-research firm Liftr Insights.

"At this point, they're just having a hard enough time keeping up with the number of GPUs people want," Teich said. "Demand is not the problem."

Nvidia's market capitalization broke the $300 billion mark for the first time ever on Aug. 17 in the run-up to its quarterly earnings report. As of market close Aug. 18, shares of Nvidia were up 13% for the past week and 207.4% for the last 12 months. Intel Corp., in comparison, was up about 1% week over week and 4.6% for the past 12 months.

Intel's outlook has been hampered recently by the announcement of delays and manufacturing problems, which also helped drive up shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD had gained 6.2% week over week as of Aug. 18 and 161.9% for the past 12 months.

Nvidia's strength is split between desktop gaming graphics and data-center artificial intelligence, both of which are expanding along with demand for both online services and in-home gaming during the pandemic, according to Stacy Rasgon, managing director and senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC.

Some analysts have warned that cloud-platform providers may cut back the spending that has buoyed-up the semiconductor market all year, but bullishness prevailed on Aug. 19, with at least two analysts raising their target prices in anticipation that Nvidia's upswing will continue.

Susquehanna's Christopher Rolland raised his target price from $450 to $540, and Rick Schafer at Oppenheimer pushed his target from $400 to $500. Shares of Nvidia closed Aug. 18 at $490.43 after setting a new 52-week high of $499.84 earlier that day.

In May, Nvidia co-founder, CEO and President Jen-Hsun Huang said the company expected that the introduction of products built with Nvidia's advanced Ampere graphics processors, recent sales to supercomputer providers and growth in demand for industrial robotics and automation software would drive its fiscal second-quarter earnings. Revenue from Nvidia's acquisition Mellanox Technologies Ltd., which closed in April, would also provide a boost.

Nvidia in May predicted its fiscal second-quarter revenue would be $3.65 billion, plus or minus 2%, of which, revenue from Mellanox would account for a percentage in the low teens. That would compare to revenue of $3.08 billion in its fiscal first quarter and $2.58 billion in the period that ended in July 2019.

CFO Colette Kress in May said the pandemic was driving strength in sales of components for laptops and overall consoles heading in the fiscal second quarter, and CEO Huang predicted sequential growth for the gaming business in the low single-digit percentages. A total of 33 games had been announced or were ready to ship with support for a feature built into the most recent versions of Nvidia's graphical processing units, or GPUs, driving demand for game updates, Huang said at the time.

Intel is promoting a series of new GPU designs as competing directly with Nvidia, but it cannot match Nvidia's performance or the degree of support within the tools and standards used for artificial intelligence applications, said Liftr Insight's Teich.

Longer-term, Huang said Nvidia sees growth for its high-powered, high-margin data-center graphics processors to come from the rising number of cloud-based artificial intelligence applications designed to make buying recommendations for consumers. Growth will also come from the rising demand for cloud-platform services supporting AI applications and from "edge" servers or data centers that house AI applications close to the consumers who use them.

Nvidia has been on top of AI from the beginning and is able to stay ahead of both AMD and Intel by offering much higher-performance hardware and a rich ecosystem of software that make the process of developing and managing AI applications much easier, said Bernstein's Rasgon.

"Intel basically missed the shift to artificial intelligence and had to go buy other companies that did understand it to stay relevant," Rasgon said. "AMD has a new data-center GPU architecture that may have some impact. But in the data center, Nvidia is just rocking right now."