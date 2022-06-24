Volvo Car eyes €500M bond deal for green return

Volvo Car has mandated BofA Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to arrange investor calls ahead of a €500 million six-year unsecured green bond offering.

Calls are planned for today, with a no-grow transaction expected to follow subject to market conditions.

The bonds will be issued under Volvo Car AB’s EMTN programme guaranteed by Volvo Car Corporation. Volvo Car is rated BB+ at S&P Global Ratings and Ba1 at Moody’s, with positive outlooks at both agencies.

S&P Global Ratings in March 2021 revised its outlook to positive on improved cash flow and profitability and reaffirmed this outlook in a statement in a report in December, following an SEK20 billion IPO of Volvo Car in October 2021.

Volvo Car intends to use roughly 70% of the IPO to fund its transaction to electric cars. This week’s bond deal will mark a second green bond for the carmaker, following a €500 million 2027 bond which priced at 2.5% in September 2020.

These bonds are currently quoted at 93/94 according to Tradeweb, for a 3.95% yield on the bid. Its 2% conventional unsecured bonds due 2025 are meanwhile bid around 95.55/96.33 for a 3.77% bid yield.

The notes will be issued in accordance with the issuer's Green Financing Framework dated September 2020, with proceeds set to fund the design, development and manufacturing of electric cars. CICERO has provided a second opinion of the framework, which it rates a 'Dark Green'.

Volvo's hybrid and fully electric Recharge models accounted for 34% of its sales in the first quarter, with fully electric models accounting for 8% of sales, up from 3.7% for 2021.