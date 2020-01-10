Vistra open to further acquisitions; integrated model helped manage pandemic

Vistra Corp.'s integrated generation-plus-retail business model has again been vindicated by the company's strong second-quarter showing, President and CEO Curt Morgan said on the company's Aug. 5 earnings call, indicating an openness to future retail and power generation acquisitions.

"Our retail team grew customer accounts in the second quarter in all five of our [Electric Reliability Council Of Texas Inc.] residential retail brands," said Morgan. He noted that the number of coronavirus cases has spiked in Texas in recent weeks, but despite that rising number, demand in ERCOT is flat relative to prepandemic levels.

Retail business volumes were down between 5% and 15% during the second quarter, with Morgan citing "significant improvement in demand" across all markets by the end of the quarter as states began to reopen.

"We continue to believe our integrated model is well positioned to deliver relatively consistent financial results while generating a substantial amount of free cash flow on an annual basis," said Morgan, while stressing the importance of a balance between retail and power generation. "[We] believe owning generation remains fundamental to risk management, especially as intermittent resources continue to comprise a greater percentage of the supply base."

Vistra remains open to acquiring renewable assets and storage, said Morgan. "When it comes to renewables and batteries, it's kind of like real estate. It's location, location, location, and I think there's an opportunity for us to use our skills and capabilities as well as our locations and to invest in assets as well."

However, Morgan expressed concern over the market for power purchase agreements. "You don't want to put your eggs all in one basket because you're going to try to cover a short position with [power purchase agreements] and if the PPAs are not there, then you've got to go to something else and lean on the market."

The company is also leaving the door open for future retail acquisitions in Texas, but Morgan said Vistra is in no hurry.

"We have seen pockets of books and companies that have seen some signs of stress," said Morgan, in response to an analyst question about "inorganic" retail opportunities. "We're active, as you might guess, and most people are going to come to us before they transact with somebody else."

The process for a new acquisition, however, can take over a year. "We're obviously looking for quality books," said Morgan. "So you've got to really dig under and just make sure you're getting something of value, and we're not going to do a deal just to do one. We want to make sure we get value."

Battery storage developments

Vistra has expanded the second phase of a storage project at its 1,020-MW Moss Landing CC gas-fired power plant in Monterey County, Calif., to 400 MW from 300 MW, and has increased the capacity of its Oakland (Battery Storage Project) facility at the 165-MW Oakland gas-fired power plant in Alameda County, Calif., to 36.25 MW from 20 MW.

Bad debt

Vistra also noted its initial estimates issued in May about the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic could prove to be overstated, particularly with regard to bad debt. Another round of federal stimulus, Morgan noted, would help in that regard.

"Despite the political wrangling in D.C., we continue to believe there will be a 'Phase Four' stimulus package that will help bolster the economy, although perhaps the employment benefits will not be at the same level," said Morgan, adding that he expects both parties would be eager to pass such a bill in an election year.