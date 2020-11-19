Virus-prompted rate cuts, branch reliance set to impact Europe's banks

Coronavirus-prompted cuts in base rates are set to squeeze European banks' net interest margins and push profit targets out of reach, while lenders with large branch networks, including those in Italy, are likely to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19, according to analysts.

Central banks have cut base rates and European stocks slumped after opening on March 9, with the FSTE 100 index falling about 8% by 1.50 p.m. London time.

Central bank action

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its main policy rate by half a percentage point on March 3, after G7 finance ministers and central bank governors pledged to make use of all appropriate policy tools to deal with the crisis.

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee meets on March 26, with outgoing Governor Mark Carney having said there is the equivalent of 200 to 250 basis points of room on interest rates when further asset purchases are included even though base rates presently stand at 0.75%.

Canada cut its base rate by 50 basis points and the ECB could follow suit at its meeting on March 12.

"Base rate cuts will exert net interest margin pressures — lower spreads due to zero lower bound effects in a deposits context and structural hedges eventually rolling on to lower rates if lower base rates persist," stockbroker Goodbody wrote in a note.

Scope Ratings said the virus is putting intense stress on European banks but that the sector is likely to escape a full-blown crisis.

"The more immediate risk is a marked drop in top-line revenues in areas such as wholesale and investment banking, lending, and asset management — potentially followed by rising asset quality problems if economies deteriorate markedly," the rating agency said in a note.

Impact on Italy

Italy has been the worst affected country outside Asia, with the total number of confirmed cases running at 7,375 to date, according to a March 8 statement from the Italian department of civil protection. Some 16 million people are reportedly on lockdown in the north of the country on government orders.

"We expect the Italian banking sector to be negatively affected by the ongoing significant slowdown of the Italian economy, especially across the northern part of the country, which has the richest and most productive regions," Nicola de Caro, a senior vice president and the lead Italian bank analyst at DBRS Morningstar, said in an email.

"For the banking sector, the current slowdown and uncertainty will weigh on revenues, due to the combination of lower net interest income from lower rates and declining lending volumes, as well as weaker fees and financial income amid the sharp drop in market valuations," he said. He added that asset quality will also be affected, with nonperforming loans and provisions potentially set to increase.

Banco BPM SpA has seen the steepest stock price fall among major European banks following the outbreak, with shares dropping by 32.04% between Feb. 24 and March 6. Its core operations are in the Veneto and Lombardy regions of Italy, which have been at the heart of the outbreak.

Other major Italian banks have put measures in place to stop the spread of the virus and to help those affected by it, including closing branches and suspending travel. These steps are "a positive factor in ensuring business continuity," according to a March 6 note from DBRS Morningstar.

UniCredit SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, meanwhile, have promised moratoriums on mortgage and loan repayments for customers affected by the outbreak.

The Italian banks could face a greater impact due to their reliance on branches to distribute products. Investment bank Berenberg, in a March 4 note, said customers may be less willing to travel to branches during the outbreak, leading to potentially more disruption for banks with bigger branch networks.

Spain and Italy have among the highest branch densities in western European countries, according to IMF data. Banco BPM has 1,784 branches, and UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo have 3,769 and 5,386 respectively, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Wholesale funding

Banks are far less reliant on interbank funding than they were during the financial crisis, Goodbody noted, said there were concerns about wholesale funding costs and even suggested the Fed's rate cut was partly in response to pressure from investment banks worried about the issue. It suggested the Bank of England's term-funding scheme, which allowed banks to borrow from the central bank on a long-term basis at close to base rates, could be renewed.

Investment banks are likely to be hit hard due to uncertainty delaying corporate activity, as well as travel restrictions slowing down business in general, something Standard Chartered PLC has already indicated. The bank has wide exposure to emerging markets and a strong presence in China and Hong Kong, and has already pushed back profitability targets as a result of the effect of the virus in its markets.

While the bank did not quantify the impact of the virus at its full-year results presentation, CEO Bill Winters said its March performance would be affected.

He said trade flows and consumer sentiment are down, and that the propensity to invest in capital projects has been affected. But, he said, in Hong Kong more than two-thirds of StanChart's branches are now open as the virus appeared to have peaked.

Asia exposure

Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings PLC, with their exposure to China, Hong Kong and other parts of Asia, are likely to be two of the banks hit hardest by the virus, according to ING.

"The spread of the virus is likely to be reflected in higher expected loan losses, lower revenues and lower volume growth. Any resulting credit rating migration will likely push up risk-weighted assets and thus have a negative effect on capital ratios," it said in an analyst note.

It considers HSBC to be the better positioned of the two banks to absorb any effects due to its stronger capital position and better capital generation capacity.