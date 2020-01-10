Verizon, DISH, cable giants top list of biggest spenders in 5G spectrum auction

The winning bidders from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's most recent mid-band spectrum auction were released Sept. 2, and the top spenders were Verizon Communications Inc. and DISH Network Corp.'s Wetterhorn Wireless.

Bidding concluded Aug. 25 in an auction in the 3.55 GHz-3.65 GHz band, known as the Citizens Broadband Radio Services, or CBRS, band. Mid-band spectrum is seen as important for 5G since high-band spectrum cannot travel long distances or penetrate certain surfaces, and low-band spectrum has become crowded due to 4G wireless services.

As the bidder with the largest total winning bid amount, Verizon spent $1.89 billion, which resulted in 557 licenses won across 157 counties.

As the second-largest bidder with winning bid amounts, DISH's Wetterhorn spent $912.9 million, which resulted in 5,492 licenses won across 3,128 counties. Wetterhorn won the most licenses of any bidder in the auction.

DISH closed its $1.4 billion buy of Sprint Corp.'s Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Sprint-branded prepaid wireless businesses on July 1. The divested businesses included more than 9.3 million customers, putting DISH into the retail wireless market for the first time. Those customers, and customers of DISH wireless services, will have full access to the combined T-Mobile US Inc./Sprint networks for seven years under a mobile virtual network operator arrangement, including the ability to serve DISH customers using both T-Mobile's network and the 5G stand-alone network DISH plans to roll out in the U.S.

On DISH's Aug. 7 earnings call, Timothy Messner, executive vice president and general counsel at the company, said that the company filed an application to "potentially participate" as a bidder for the spectrum assets, but said the company was not able to discuss the auction.

The remaining companies in the top five bidders were all cable companies.

The third-largest bidder with total winning amounts was Spectrum Wireless Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Charter Communications Inc. The company spent $464.3 million, which resulted in 210 licenses won across 106 counties.

Charter's wireless offering, called Spectrum Mobile, launched across all Charter markets in September 2018. The service leverages the cable company's network of Wi-Fi hotspots and a mobile virtual network operator agreement with Verizon.

Charter announced in March that 5G service will be available for certain Spectrum Mobile users.

A unit of Comcast Corp. was the fourth-largest bidder with total winning amounts at $458.7 million, which resulted in 830 licenses won across 306 counties. Cox Communications Inc. rounded out the top five with $212.8 million in total spending, which resulted in 470 licenses won across 173 counties.

T-Mobile bid just $5.6 million in the auction, resulting in eight licenses across six counties. AT&T Inc. did not bid any money in the auction.

All told, the FCC says the auction raised a total of $4.54 billion in net bids and $4.59 billion in gross bids, with 228 bidders winning a total of 20,625 licenses.

In a research note, New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin said the spending by Verizon and the cable companies was in line with expectations.

"We are a little surprised to see Dish buy as much as they did," Chaplin said, noting he expected the satellite operator to preserve resources for the next mid-band spectrum auction set for December. That auction will include spectrum in the 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz band, part of what is commonly referred to as the C-band.

According to Chaplin, the overall spend in the CBRS auction "was a little higher than we expected (though well within our range of outcomes), which will mean slightly less available for C-Band" later this year.