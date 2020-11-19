Valuations, changing priorities drive banks' insurance agency divestitures

The latest sale of a top 100 U.S. insurance brokerage by a banking institution shares much in common with past transactions of the kind in terms of valuation, rationale and the nature of the buyer.

AssuredPartners Inc. recently agreed to pay $120 million to acquire People's United Insurance Agency Inc. from People's United Financial Inc., months after Associated Banc-Corp's sale of its insurance business fetched a price tag of $265.8 million in a deal with USI Insurance Services LLC.

The proliferation of private equity-supported insurance agency acquirers, including GTCR LLC's AssuredPartners and the KKR & Co. Inc.- and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec-backed USI, has helped stimulate a seller's market in the sector at the same time factors such as evolving business priorities and the level of investment required to generate growth caused some banks to rethink their insurance presence.

People's United Chairman and CEO John Barnes said during an Oct. 22 conference call that the divestiture provides multiple strategic and financial benefits to the bank.

"The transaction allows us to simplify our operating model and monetize the company's long-term investments in this business at an attractive multiple of 3.7x trailing 12-month revenues," he said. "It also enables us to focus additional resources on delivering core banking products and services and further enhance digital offerings, which will generate superior returns for shareholders over time."

Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting LLC, the former insurance agency arm of Associated Banc-Corp, fetched a valuation of 2.99x revenue based on its approximately $89 million in trailing-12-months' pro-forma revenues as of the time of the announcement of its sale in May. Associated Banc-Corp President and CEO Philip Flynn said during a September presentation at a virtual investor conference that the deal was valued at 18x earnings.

"We pulled 18 years of earnings forward when we sold ABRC," Flynn said. "It seemed like the right thing to do."

Barnes said People's United Insurance Agency was generating annual revenues of about $32 million on a cost base of between $26 million to $28 million. A back of the envelope calculation would then put the price-to-earnings multiple on that divestiture at between 20x and 30x.

The latter valuation would be consistent with the 24x earnings Old National Bancorp said it fetched in its 2016 sale of ONB Insurance Group to Prime Risk Partners Inc., a deal that was worth 2.4x revenue.

A number of banks have found it increasingly challenging to compete in the insurance distribution space. Flynn said that the business provided Associated Banc-Corp with "steady, stable fee income," but it required a "whole series" of acquisitions to supplement relatively slow organic expansion.

"Given the disconnect between bank stock valuations and what brokerages are valued at," he said, "we weren't going to be able to likely continue to grow through acquisitions at least in the near- to medium-term. So we were going to have a business that wasn't going to grow a lot."

Bank-owned brokerages and agencies announced only nine U.S. acquisitions during the first nine months of 2020, a period during which private equity buyers gobbled up at least 270 entities in the space. Their acquisition activity has slowed dramatically over the course of the past two decades from a full-year peak of nearly 80 deals in 2002 as many banking institutions shifted their strategies away from a one-stop-shop approach to financial services. People's United, for its part, established its insurance presence in 1998 with the purchase of foundation agency R.C. Knox.

Against that backdrop, several banks have reaffirmed their commitments to insurance distribution. BancorpSouth Bank, the owner of the 35th-largest broker of U.S. business in Business Insurance's annual survey, was among the most recent to do so.

President and COO Christopher Bagley during an Oct. 20 call said the bank's insurance agency is "very important to us." He added that BancorpSouth has benefited from synergies and referrals that have gone "back and forth" between the bank and the insurance agency in a manner "that's been very positive, I think, for both business segments."

Truist Financial Corp., which operates the largest bank-owned broker of U.S. insurance business, ranked No. 6 overall in the Business Insurance survey, behind Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., Aon plc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Brown & Brown Inc. People's United Insurance Agency placed 92nd overall.