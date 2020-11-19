Vaccine progress losing power to move US stocks as investors track Fed, stimulus

Incremental advances in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine are losing the power to move U.S. equity markets as investors increasingly look for more direct signs of progress toward a return to economic normalcy.

"In terms of the economy, it's not going to be the panacea that policymakers largely want it to be," James Bianco, president of the macro analysis firm Bianco Research, said in a July 21 interview.

Earlier in the pandemic, equity investors reacted more intensely to coronavirus treatment news. On April 23, the S&P 500 dipped nearly 1% within minutes of news of potential development complications in Gilead Sciences Inc.'s treatment drug. News of positive results of that drug had helped push the large-cap index up 2.7% on April 17.

"The problem with the vaccine is that the damage has already been done to the economy," Bianco said. "A lot of these businesses that are closed, if you told them that a vaccine has been developed today, they’d turn around and tell you: 'Too late.'"

On July 20, the results of an early-stage trial of AstraZeneca PLC's coronavirus vaccine released before the market opened showed that it is safe and causes strong immune system responses with few side effects. But the company's stock fell more than 4.6% in early trading after opening higher, and the news failed to spur a rally in the S&P 500, which opened slightly down before posting a 0.8% gain. AstraZeneca's share price closed July 21 down 4% from July 17.

Bianco said rather than news of a vaccine trials, additional fiscal stimulus efforts from the U.S. government and Federal Reserve are the most likely factors to drive equities in the near term.

"The market is just paying more attention to stimulus and what the Fed is doing," he said.

Also July 20, CanSino Biologics Inc. said its vaccine was found to be safe and induced significant immune responses in a mid-stage study conducted in Wuhan, China. CanSino's stock price on July 21 was 15.3% below where it was July 13.

Karen Andersen, a healthcare strategist for Morningstar, cautioned that it is a challenge to tie one company's daily stock price moves to vaccine sentiment, especially because results of these trials may be slightly mixed, not a clear signal of a cure. Still, she said investors in BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. may have already priced in vaccine development.

While indications of development of a coronavirus vaccine may be increasingly met with shrugs from the market, positive news on hurdles in distributing the potential vaccine could rally stocks since concern over such hurdles remains relatively fresh, Bianco said.

On July 22, Pfizer and BioNTech stock prices jumped 4.8% and 10%, respectively, in early trading after they announced a $1.95 billion deal with the U.S. government to secure 100 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, positive vaccine developments are not necessarily good for the stocks of all drugmakers.

"These stocks move on both news about their vaccines and those of competitors — AstraZeneca's success is, in a way, bad for Moderna and BioNTech, because it could dilute their market opportunity," Andersen said.