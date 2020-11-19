V, U or L? Economists wade through alphabet soup to divine post-virus recovery

In February, most of the charts describing the likely economic hit from the coronavirus emanating from China were V-shaped. Since then, the consensus has shifted more toward variations on a U, with some proposing L or even a W.

With the trajectory of the outbreak still a matter of conjecture for even among virologists, there is very little in terms of hard numbers for economists to plug into their models. Goldman Sachs has revised its estimate for U.S. corporate earnings three times in the past month as the scale of the challenge facing the country has come into focus and seems less confident in its prediction that the S&P 500 will rally to new highs later in 2020.

"The key question now is "V" or "U" or "L"?," Goldman analysts led by U.S. head of equity strategy David J. Kostin wrote in a research report. "As the virus spread and its economic impact intensified, [investors] have been forced to grapple with whether the sharp decline in near-term activity will be followed by an equally sharp recovery (“V”), last multiple quarters before improving (“U”), or create lasting economic damage that reduces the outlook for earnings in 2021 and beyond (“L”)."

There is something for everyone in the health and economic data that is emerging from different parts of the world, but there is almost universal agreement that we should brace for carnage in the second quarter.

Chinese recovery

Morgan Stanley predicts a 30% slump in U.S. GDP in the three months starting in April; Federal Reserve of St. Louis President James Bullard said unemployment in the U.S. could spike to 30% in the second quarter of 2020, up from the historically low level of 3.6%; in the hotel and lodging sector alone, one million jobs — 45% of the total — are expected to be cut by beleaguered businesses in the coming weeks, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Consultancy Capital Economics has forecast most economies will suffer losses of 10%-20% quarter on quarter in the first or second quarter of the year. Goldman forecasts a 24% quarter-on-quarter decline in annualized growth in the second quarter following a 6% drop in the first quarter.

Data from China backs that outlook. In the first two months of 2020, industrial production in China slumped 13.5% compared to the previous year, while retail sales fell 20.5% and fixed asset investments collapsed 24.5%.

"Early data coming in is even worse than expected," said Paul Gruenwald, global chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, which has slashed its forecast for Chinese GDP growth in 2020 to 2.7% to 3.2%, down from 5.7%.

Upside risks

What the third and fourth quarters will look like is a more open question.

For the optimistic, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced March 18 that for the first time since authorities had started tackling the deadly outbreak, no new domestic cases had occurred over the previous 24 hours. By some measures, China is already getting back to work.

The Trivium National Business Activity Index, which monitors China's overall economic capacity utilization relative to the pre-virus level, had rebounded to 75% on March 20 from a low of 29% on Feb. 20, with 19 of China's 26 provinces reporting full resumption rates of large businesses.

But even President Xi is cautious, noting the prospect of the virus rebounding if the draconian measures currently in place are reversed. Wuhan, the 11 million strong city at the heart of the crisis, is only just beginning to ease travel restrictions. Hong Kong, which seemed to have the virus under control just a week ago, has become a lesson in not letting your guard down too early as new cases jumped and it was forced to reimpose tougher restrictions.

For the less optimistic, one needs just look at the accelerating death toll in much of the rest of the world, led by Italy and Spain, both of which have now overtaken China in fatalities from COVID-19 in recent days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The empty streets of Wuhan as the city remains under lockdown. Source: AP Photo

The risk of the virus rebounding just when authorities think they have it under control mean initial hopes of a V-shaped recovery were "wishful thinking," according to Angel Gurría, secretary general of the OECD.

"It's going to be more in the best of cases like a "U" with a long trench in the bottom before it gets to the recovery period. We can avoid it looking like an "L" if we take the right decisions today," Gurría said in an interview with the BBC.

Virus modeling

Even as virus modelers work flat out to gauge the likely impact on populations under various levels of restrictions, it is still not known what the contours of the COVID-19 will look like.

To give an example of how far apart different experts are, a recent study by the University of Oxford suggested that about half of the U.K. population may already have contracted the disease, meaning that symptoms are very mild for most and the peak for infections could be near.

Researchers at Imperial College London, who have been influential in convincing governments across the world to impose more draconian social distancing measures, foresee the need for the periodic return of controls until a vaccine is available in 18 months to 2 years' time.

That would mean more of a W-shaped recovery with businesses forced to absorb the impact of repeated smaller-scale shutdowns.

Support measures

Whenever restrictions are relaxed or withdrawn, the pace of any recovery will be dependent on how well governments and central banks can support businesses and consumers in the meantime.

"Labour force, the capital stock and productivity. If those are not damaged as a result of the COVID-19 crisis then longer-term growth should not be affected," Gruenwald said.

Central banks have been quick to turn on the taps in response to the crisis with a coordinated global easing led by the Federal Reserve, as the heavily indebted corporate sector — particularly in the U.S. — faced a dearth of affordable refinancing options.

The Fed slashed its funds rate by 100 basis points to zero to 0.25% and restarted quantitative easing with a $700 billion package, the European Central Bank unveiled its own €750 billion QE program and the Bank of England dropped rates to 0.1% and announced it would buy £200 billion of financial assets.

However, the longer the crisis lasts the more strain there will be and the less able companies will be to facilitate a surge in demand, and the recovery in China will likely be limited by the unfolding crisis in the rest of the world.

"Although the Chinese economy is clearly starting to recover and get back into its stride, the supply chains from China to markets elsewhere in the world remains disrupted," said Sandra Phlippen, chief economist at ABN Amro. "Added to this, China must now brace itself for an additional economic blow from shrinking worldwide demand for products that are directly or indirectly sourced from China."

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.