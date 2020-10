Gas-fired power plants could become much less profitable as a result of the pandemic, analysts estimate.

Source: EDF Energy

The coronavirus pandemic is starting to hit the balance sheets of Europe's major utilities, with France's Engie SA and Britain's Centrica PLC becoming the first in the sector to scrap their 2019 dividends amid rising pressure on a wide range of their activities.

Both companies cited uncertainty for major parts of their businesses caused by the crisis. Other utilities have already trimmed their planned investments and suspended financial guidance as they evaluate potential project delays and earnings impacts. SSE PLC is probing whether it should delay or suspend its dividend, too.

"This is a crisis that is completely unprecedented," Judith Hartmann, Engie's CFO, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV following the announcement that the company is canceling its 2019 dividend of 80 euro cents per share and withdrawing its financial guidance for 2020. "We don't know the length or the depth of this [yet]," Hartmann said.

The French government had previously urged state-owned companies to set an example and consider scrapping shareholder payouts. Electricité de France SA, the state-controlled nuclear generator, has not said whether it is planning to scale back its proposed dividend of 48 cents per share for 2019. Both France and neighboring Germany are considering whether to limit any coronavirus-related state support for companies that continue to pay dividends, according to Moody's.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis anytime here.

Although activities like regulated energy networks are largely isolated from the crisis, integrated utilities still face a hit on several fronts. Supply businesses, including at Engie and Centrica, are suffering from a drop in demand as industrial and commercial activity grinds to a halt, with analysts at Bernstein saying the crisis negatively impacts 70% of power consumption.

And while domestic supply, where margins are generally higher, has risen as a result of work-from-home measures, temporary relief for customers like deferred bill payments could also increase bad debts.

E.ON SE, which has a large supply business serving customers in Germany, the U.K. and several other countries, has warned that a recession could reduce earnings from its customer solutions segment by at least €100 million this year.

Centrica and Engie are also building out offerings in energy services, where orders have likely dried up amid the broader economic rout. "We are likely to see an impact on revenues from our services and solutions activities for both homes and businesses, as we prioritize only essential work in the near term and given the uncertain economic outlook," Centrica said on April 2. The company is scrapping its 2019 dividend of 3.5 pence per share and withdrawing its cash flow guidance for 2020.

Generation outlook

Power plants with unhedged exposure to wholesale electricity prices are also becoming less profitable as the drop in demand, coupled with commodity price declines, weighs on the market. Engie said this would impact sales across its entire portfolio, including coal, gas, nuclear and renewable assets.



Lockdowns across Europe have reduced power and gas demand, including in Italy.

Source: AP Photo

Moody's changed its outlook for unregulated electric and gas utilities in Europe from positive to stable on April 2, noting that earnings growth could fall to 1% to 3% as the outbreak drives down power prices and demand, and governments step in to support consumers by postponing energy bills.

Aurora Energy Research, a consultancy, estimates that a "prolonged recovery" from the coronavirus could cut capture prices for both thermal and renewable power plants. Wholesale margins for gas-fired power stations in Britain, for example, could drop by nearly 30% in 2020, Aurora said. Forward hedges and subsidies or other off-take contracts will mitigate some of the effect.

Last but not least, renewable developers both large and small are facing operational, financing and supply chain constraints that will delay projects currently under construction and push back growth plans. Neoen SA, a France-based wind and solar developer, has already pushed back its earnings target by a year in light of the slowdown.

"Depending on the duration and intensity of developments going forward, we cannot rule out delays on individual projects," Thomas Kusterer, CFO of EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, the German utility with a large renewable portfolio, said on March 26. "It is too early to be able to say more."

Countermeasures

Responding to this litany of challenges, utilities have started to cut their planned investments in a bid to preserve cash.

Centrica said it will cut its capital expenditure for 2020 by about €400 million by reducing nonessential operating costs and delaying capital and restructuring projects. The company is pausing the planned sale of its oil and gas joint venture Spirit Energy Ltd. and will not pay any board-level bonuses for 2019, at least for now.

Aymeric Parodi and Sam Arie, analysts at UBS, said the bonus suspension and dividend cut could be a sign that Centrica is hoping to benefit from government support. Energy suppliers in the U.K. have reportedly been lobbying the government to back a loan scheme worth up to €100 million, which UBS said could be hard to access while continuing to reward shareholders and bosses.

Engie is also reducing operating costs and pushing back planned investments, while National Grid PLC said on April 2 that it is starting to see "some delays and disruption" to its spending program, echoing other utilities like Italian gas network operator Snam SpA, which is expecting to delay up to €200 million in capex. S&P Global Ratings expects that European utilities as a whole are likely to lower their planned investments by between 10% and 15% this year.

Still, most analysts think liquidity in the sector is high enough for companies to weather the crisis relatively unscathed.

Paul Marty, a credit analyst at Moody's, said in an interview that European utilities are sitting on significant cash piles and took advantage of low interest rates to refinance a lot of debt over the past few years. With most companies carrying investment-grade ratings, financing will likely stay available, too.

"It's certainly not an issue of liquidity," Engie's Hartmann said of the company's dividend cut, pointing to a recent oversubscribed €2.5 billion bond issuance as further proof of its secure financial position. Given the "complete uncertainty" sparked by the pandemic, Engie is simply looking to maintain maximum flexibility, Hartmann said.