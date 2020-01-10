US yield curve steepens, bank stocks rise as Fed outlines new inflation strategy

Longer-dated Treasury yields rose Aug. 27, steepening the yield curve, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's shift to a new strategy to let inflation run a little hotter once the economy recovers.

The yield on the two-year note held steady at 0.16%, while the 10-year yield added 5 basis points to 0.74%, widening the spread between the two securities to 58 basis points. The difference between the yield on the two-year note and the 30-year bond widened by 9 basis points to 134 basis points.

Steeper yield curves generally indicate an expectation that economic growth and inflation will rise in the future. They are also good news for banks, which derive some income from borrowing for shorter periods and lending for longer, earning profit on the spread. Net interest margins, or NIMs, for Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.-insured institutions fell by 58 basis points to 2.81% in the second quarter of 2020, the lowest level ever reported in the Quarterly Banking Profile.

Banks outperform

Bank stocks generally outperformed the broader market benchmarks on Aug. 27.

The SNL U.S. Bank and Thrift Index was up 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. jumped 3.30%, to $102.35; Bank of America Corp. rose 1.96%, to $26.05; Wells Fargo & Co. increased 2.25%, to $24.59; and Citigroup Inc. was up 1.71%, to $51.72.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.2% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3%.

The moves followed a major speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who laid out the Fed's desire to let inflation run a bit above its 2% goal for some time to average out any periods below 2%.

The new flexible average inflation targeting strategy underlines that the Fed's benchmark interest rate will stay at near-zero for the foreseeable future, analysts said.

Investor cheer

Many investors were likely cheered by the message that the Fed's "dovishness appears to be in perpetuity," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients. For example, the Fed tweaked its language to say its maximum employment goal is "broad-based and inclusive," a message that reflects the Fed's focus on ensuring the economic recovery convincingly reaches minorities and underrepresented groups.

The message Powell delivered was widely expected, but the formalization of the changes led to investors pricing in some strengthening in inflation, Lyngen added.

Although much of the focus of the Jackson Hole conference has been persistently low inflation, prices may pick up due to the amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus that hit the real economy this year, said Craig Elder, senior fixed income analyst at Robert W. Baird. It may also appear as U.S. companies shorten up their supply chains away from lower-cost suppliers abroad and continue a process of "de-globalization," he said.

"I tend to be on the side that we will see an inflation pickup," Elder said, although he cautioned that it may not happen for a couple of more years.