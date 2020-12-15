US workers' comp premiums continue downward trajectory in Q3

U.S. workers' compensation premiums totaled $12.51 billion in the third quarter, down 8.1% from a year ago, an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

Of the top 20 U.S. workers' comp underwriters, only Arch Capital Group Ltd. recorded higher direct premiums earned on a year-over-year basis.

Though it retained its spot as the top writer of U.S. workers' comp policies, Travelers Cos. Inc. recorded the sharpest decline in premiums earned among the five largest insurers. Travelers' direct premiums earned tumbled 11.3% on a yearly basis to $948 million, while the direct incurred loss ratio worsened to 57.0% in the recent quarter from 49.4% in the third quarter of 2019.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., which remains in the second spot, saw earned premiums slip 6.1% to $790.5 million. Zurich Insurance Group AG rounded out the top three with direct premiums earned of $637.9 million, down 8.0% from the prior-year quarter.

The industry's loss ratio ticked up slightly year over year to 46.9% from 45.9%. Chubb Ltd.'s loss ratio of 17.67% was the lowest among the top 20 insurers, as the company disclosed a favorable development in statutory workers' comp of $52.5 million in its third-quarter filing.

A Fitch Ratings report in October projected that workers' comp insurance should maintain strong profitability this year before coming back down to typical levels in 2021. The COVID-19-induced economic slowdown depressed claims frequency faster than virus-related losses have increased. Assuming business activity returns to normal levels in 2021, insurers' workers' comp results will deteriorate with the increase in worksite activity.