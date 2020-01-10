US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly return to above 1 million

Seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment claims rose to 1.11 million in the week ended Aug. 15, compared to expectations for another figure below 1 million, data from the Department of Labor showed.

The latest print follows the revised jobless claims of 971,000 for the previous week, when claims fell below 1 million for the first time since mid-March.

The consensus estimate of economists polled by Econoday was for weekly jobless claims to total 963,000. With today's addition, the 22-week tally for unemployment claims has reached 57.4 million.

"I think the jump illustrates that the labor market is struggling to heal as long as the coronavirus circulates and there is a need to social distance," Sarah House, senior economist for Wells Fargo Economics, said in an interview.

House added that seasonal figures are tricky with jobless claims given that they are weekly data, and that seems to have inflated the rise to some extent; seasonally adjusted claims rose 135,000 in the past week while non-seasonally adjusted claims rose by just over 53,000.

The unexpected jump in jobless claims to 1.11 million after two weeks of decline may also have been driven in part by the partial restoration of expired additional unemployment insurance, according to Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist for Oxford Economics.

Lawmakers remain deadlocked on a subsequent relief bill. A "skinny" bill proposed by Senate Republicans this week would cut additional federal unemployment insurance benefits to $300 from the previous $600 level and does not include $1,200 stimulus checks that were included under the $3 trillion HEROES Act proposed by Democrats.

As Congress remains at an impasse to provide fiscal relief, President Donald Trump earlier this month signed an executive order approving $300 in weekly unemployment benefits as a stopgap relief measure after the $600 federal unemployment boost lapsed at the end of July.

Due to implementation lags, it will take time for states to implement the benefit payments, and House cautioned this delay could very well weigh on consumer spending in the interim. On top of that, only a small group of states has been approved for Trump's executive measure.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, the U.S. is likely to see an increase of business closures, such as bars and restaurants, and permanent job losses, according to Michael Hicks, an economics professor at Ball State University.

"At the same time, those that are able to survive will need to carefully examine their labor costs, and with interest rates low, many businesses will be looking for labor-saving technology," Hicks said in an interview.

"Combined with changes in business operations that need fewer workers, we can expect an expanding downturn,” Hicks added. "So, the small uptick in unemployment insurance claims should give us concern beyond the month-to-month changes they actually capture."

The four-week moving average of initial claims fell to 1.18 million from the prior week's 1.25 million.

In the week ended Aug. 8, insured unemployment slid to 14.84 million from the preceding week's revised 15.48 million.

The seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate, which measures the proportion of the labor force receiving unemployment benefits, fell to 10.2% from 10.6%.