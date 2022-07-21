 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/us-utility-stocks-trended-down-alongside-broader-market-in-tough-q2-71169486 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

US utility stocks trended down alongside broader market in tough Q2
Blog

Insight Weekly: US stocks hit grim milestone; top European banks tumble; TMT IPOs plunge

Blog

Insight Weekly: US bank stress tests; cracks in housing market; summer energy supply risks

Blog

Infographic: Q1’22 U.S. Wind Power by the Numbers

Blog

Insight Weekly: US inflation soars; real estate faces slowdown; megadeals drive tech M&A


US utility stocks trended down alongside broader market in tough Q2

The S&P 500 declined by 16.4% during the second quarter of 2022 amid inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainty, and fears of a potential recession.

Spooked investors did not spare U.S. electric and multi-utility stocks during the period. Despite outperforming the broader market, the S&P 500 Utilities Index dropped 5.7% from March 31 to June 30, the S&P 500 Electric Utilities Sub Ind Index fell 5.4% and the Dow Jones Utility Index slid 7%.

SNL Image

Top-performing stocks

Unlike in the first quarter, none of the public U.S. utilities covered by S&P Global Market Intelligence experienced a double-digit percentage gain in share price.

Out of the 10 top-performing stocks, half — NRG Energy Inc., Avangrid Inc., Southern Co., Xcel Energy Inc. and MGE Energy Inc. registered declines in share price.

Among those closing the quarter in the green, Otter Tail Corp. led the pack, logging a 7.4% increase in share price to $67.13.

Constellation Energy Corp. followed at a distant second, gaining 1.8% to $57.26 per share. Executives said the company is benefiting from its nuclear fleet and the opportunity to accelerate its hedging plan in a high-fuel-price environment.

SNL Image

Bottom-performing stocks

PG&E Corp.'s share price fell 16.4% to $9.98. During the quarter, the California utility was hit with millions of dollars in fines over power cuts and pipeline safety violations. PG&E is also exploring the possibility of extending the life of its Diablo Canyon power station, California's single-largest source of electricity, through federal funding.

Other bottom-performing stocks include FirstEnergy Corp., Sempra, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc.

S&P Global Commodity Insights produces content for distribution on S&P Capital IQ Pro.