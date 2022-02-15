US speculative-grade distress ratio ticks up to 2.5% - S&P Global Ratings

A new report by S&P Global Ratings says that as of Feb. 25, the U.S. speculative-grade distress ratio had ticked up to 2.5%, from 2.4% in January. The ratio, the proportion of U.S. issues rated by S&P Global Ratings at BB+ or lower (“speculative-grade”) with option-adjusted spreads (OAS) of more than 1,000 basis points above U.S. Treasurys, has risen from a recent low in November 2021 of 2.1%.
The ratio hit a decade high of 35.2% in March 2020 and last saw numbers in the mid-2% range in the fall of 2007.
The Ratings report said that widening speculative-grade spreads have been “signal[ing] increasing concern around the market implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and severe inflation due to supply constraints.” With an eye on that signal, Ratings noted that it expects the U.S. distress ratio “may rise in the coming months” as higher benchmark interest rates and widening spreads lift financing costs.