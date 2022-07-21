US speculative grade distress ratio soars to 9.2% – S&P Global Ratings

The U.S. distress ratio — the proportion of speculative-grade (rated BB+ or lower) issues with option-adjusted composite spreads of more than 1,000 basis points over U.S. Treasuries — more than doubled to 9.2% at July 5, from 4.3% on June 3, according to S&P Global Ratings. The ratio is at its highest level since October 2020, when it was at 9.4%, on its way down from a pandemic high of 35.2%.

S&P Global Ratings said the ratio vaulted above its 5-year average of 7.3% “as investors price in a higher risk amid a growing concern of rising inflation and a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy.”

The total amount of U.S. speculative-grade debt trading at distressed levels also more than doubled, to $115.5 billion, as of July 5, from $49.2 billion roughly one month earlier, S&P Global Ratings said. The agency pointed out that more than 80% of the increase came from borrowers whose debt issues never previously traded at distressed levels, including those of satellite television company DISH DBS Corp. and cruise ship operator Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

S&P Global Ratings noted the distress ratio generally leads the U.S. default rate by several months. With the current tightening financing environment, shrinking corporate growth prospects and geopolitical tensions exacerbating supply chain issues, the agency anticipates the U.S. default rate will hit 3% by 2023’s first quarter. The rate was 1.4% in March.