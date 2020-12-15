US REIT capital market activity rises 58.4% month over month in November

Editor's note: This article is updated on a monthly basis. Click here for a spreadsheet listing the offerings completed year-to-date in 2020 by publicly listed U.S. equity real estate investment trusts.

Capital market activity by U.S. equity REITs rose 58.4% month over month in November to $5.19 billion, the third lowest monthly total so far in 2020.

The majority of the capital raised in November was raised through senior debt offerings, at $2.85 billion, while $1.84 billion came through common stock offerings and $499.3 million through preferred equity offerings.

Communications-focused American Tower Corp. raised the most capital during November, totaling $1.70 billion through a series of senior debt offerings.

Regional mall REIT Simon Property Group Inc. followed with its $ 1.60 billion common stock offering, while hotel REIT Service Properties Trust sold $450 million of unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2027.

The offerings in November bring the year-to-date total to $94.71 billion, down 1.0% from the capital raised during the first 11 months of 2019.

The specialty sector — comprising advertising, casino, communications, data center, energy infrastructure, land, prison and timber real estate — raised the majority of the total capital year-to-date at $42.74 billion, followed by the retail and industrial sectors at $14.02 billion and $8.48 billion, respectively.