US loan funds lose $833M, extending losses into 7th week

Investors withdrew $832.5 million from U.S. loan funds for the week ended July 27, extending the recent streak of declines to seven weeks, during which $8.2 billion has exited funds. Moreover, out of the last 12 weeks, only two of those featured any gains, and those were minor inflows of $33 million and $40 million.

Outflows were again mostly contained to mutual funds, which lost $708 million, while ETFs lost $124.5 million. The last time ETFs lost more than mutual funds was June 15, when ETFs had the steepest weekly withdrawal in more than two years, at $1.24 billion.

The four-week moving average remained around $1 billion this week. Three weeks ago, the four-week average was negative $1.3 billion, the deepest deficit since April 2020.

Despite the recent downturn, the year-to-date inflow remains positive, at $8.9 billion, down from $9.7 billion last week and $10.5 billion the week prior. The change due to market conditions this week was positive again, at $456.6 million, versus $1 billion last week. Total assets at U.S. loan funds are roughly $91.3 billion, of which $17.8 billion come from ETFs, or about 20% of the total.