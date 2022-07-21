US loan funds lose $1.2B in 5th consecutive weekly withdrawal

Investors withdrew $1.22 billion from U.S. loan funds for the week ended July 13, extending a streak of outflows to five weeks, during which $6.5 billion has exited funds. Moreover, out of the last ten weeks, only two of those featured any gains, and those were minor inflows of $33 million and $40 million.

With this week's result, the four-week moving average moderated to negative $1.1 billion, from negative $1.3 billion last week, which was the deepest deficit since April 2020.

Outflows within mutual funds continue to increase, rising to $1.2 billion, from $831 million last week and $761 million the week before. Outflows from ETFs, meanwhile, tapered off, to $69 million, from $275 million last week. On June 15, ETFs had the steepest weekly withdrawal in more than two years, at $1.24 billion.

Despite the recent downturn, the year-to-date inflow remains positive, at $10.5 billion. However, that is down from last week, when it stood at $11.7 billion. The change due to market conditions this week was positive $431 million, versus negative $629 million last week. Total assets at U.S. loan funds are roughly $91.5 billion, of which $17.6 billion come from ETFs, or about 19% of the total.