US lawmakers debating stimulus face dual pressures to give relief, ease deficit

While the House approved a $3 trillion relief package that appears doomed in the Senate, pressure is building on Congress to craft some kind of fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing leaders from both parties to balance the effectiveness of stimulus with the ballooning federal budget deficit.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on May 13 told Congress to "think big" in relief proposals, in part because low interest rates mean federal borrowing is relatively cheap. The Fed has already undertaken a number of actions to quell the strain on workers and businesses, including slashing interest rates to near zero, so Powell was sending a signal to Congress that now is the time for a further fiscal remedy.

"As Powell suggested ... if you want to get more demand into the economy, it will have to come from the fiscal side of the equation. The Fed can't magic up demand out of thin air," James Knightley, chief international economist for ING Economics, said in an interview. "As such I think the pressure to agree a new fiscal support package will grow."

Powell warned of "permanent economic damage" without additional stimulus, with the Fed reporting that 40% of Americans in households earning less than $40,000 per year lost a job in March.

"The Fed has acted forcefully and aggressively, but to prevent liquidity issues from turning into solvency ones, the burden is on fiscal policy," Ryan Sweet, senior director of economic research for Moody's Analytics, said in an interview. "The Fed is the lender, not spender, of last resort."

$3 trillion bill

The HEROES Act, introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on May 13, would provide $500 billion in funding for states and $375 billion for local governments while also authorizing another round of $1,200 checks to Americans earning less than $75,000 per year. The House passed the bill by a 208-199 vote late on May 15, largely along party lines.

Republicans have declared the HEROES Act dead on arrival in the Senate, and leaders in the Senate and the White House have said they are in no rush to pass another relief bill that would add to the federal deficit, which is already near $1.5 trillion for the fiscal year. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget in an April analysis projected that the federal deficit will multiply nearly fourfold to $3.8 trillion in 2020, or a "never-before-seen" 18.7% of GDP.

"In the process of spending about $2.8 trillion, we now have a debt the size of our economy," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a May 11 interview on Fox News. "So I said, and the president has said as well, that we need to take a pause here. ... We can't borrow enough money to prop the economy up forever."

McConnell, R-Ky., has said there is a "high likelihood" that there will be another bill, though he said it will be done only after negotiations with the Trump administration.

Stanching the job loss

Just what may come out of an eventual relief bill that can pass the Republican-controlled Senate and gain approval by President Donald Trump is yet to be seen, but the focus may be extending the expanded unemployment insurance from the CARES Act passed in March, said Beth Ann Bovino, U.S. chief economist for S&P Global Ratings.

"We will either have contained COVID-19 and all the doors are opened wide or those doors be only half ajar so workers won't get those jobs back. The big question is: Will temporarily furloughed workers be permanent job losses? And that will drive what is needed from a policy standpoint," Bovino said.

The spread of the deadly coronavirus has forced tens of millions of Americans out of work, spiking the April unemployment rate to 14.7%, a figure that some economists project may reach 20% this month. U.S. retail and food services sales suffered their worst month-over-month drop since the statistic began to be collected in 1992, plummeting 16.4% in April.

The nearly $1 trillion provided to state and local governments in the HEROES Act would be crucial to prevent further job loss as governments grapple with plummeting tax revenues and higher costs from the economic and health effects of the outbreak, said Jay Bryson, managing director and acting chief economist for Wells Fargo Securities.

"If they have to cut back further, there's going to be a direct effect there," Bryson said in an interview. "State and local government spending accounts for 13[%] to 14% of GDP. And so it can move the needle. If North Carolina has to cut back to no paving roads next year, they cancel contracts to put asphalt on roads and they have to lay people off. It's not only the state of North Carolina cutting employment itself, but that act of cutting back spending could impact other jobs."