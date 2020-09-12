US internet outages drop for 3rd consecutive week

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into Internet service disruptions that could impact their virtual commute.

The number of internet outages dropped for the third consecutive week in the U.S., but a shift in timing may have increased their impact on U.S. businesses.

Outages declined by 16% in the U.S. and globally between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, compared to the previous week. However, the number of U.S. outages that occurred during business hours rose to 47% from 19%, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

The increase in business-hours disruptions put the U.S. in line with the Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, where outages were close to evenly split between business hours and off-hours during the past week, noted Angelique Medina, director of product marketing for ThousandEyes.

The Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 period also saw a total of eight outages worldwide among cloud-based videoconferencing and collaboration services that are particularly popular among remote workers. Four of those were in the U.S.

The highest-profile outage was a pair of incidents that added up to an 11-minute disruption on Oct. 30 affecting Hurricane Electric, a network transit provider headquartered in Fremont, Calif. Network transit service companies provide local or regional ISPs with high-speed connections to other regions of the internet.

The first incident affected the Hurricane Electric network in San Jose, Calif., and lasted about eight minutes, beginning at about 8:15 p.m. PT. The outage limited access to some networks, especially Korea Telecom and Korean Cyber Payment networks for users in the U.S., Singapore, Japan, Canada, and Brazil.

The second outage, which did not appear to be connected to the first, affected Hurricane Electric's network in Switzerland, beginning at about 4 a.m. Central European Time. It lasted only a few minutes and involved only a small amount of network infrastructure, limiting its potential impact on end-users, Medina said.

The stability of networks in the U.S. was generally good during the past week despite the concentration of outages during business hours outages among collaboration application providers, she said.