US internet outages decrease in late September

The number of global internet outages in
Meanwhile, U.S. outages dipped 4% to 176 from 184 in the prior week. The U.S. total comprised 45% of the total global outages for the Sept. 25 week, down 3 percentage points from 48% in the previous week.
ThousandEyes observed two notable outages in the past week.
On Sept. 30, more than a week after a similar incident, Oracle Corp. experienced a network interruption that affected customers and downstream partners using Oracle Cloud services in the U.S. The disruption, which appeared to center on nodes in Frankfurt, Germany, and Arlington and Ashburn, Va., lasted for 7 minutes and was cleared at around 4:10 p.m. ET.
A day earlier, on Sept. 29, internet service provider NTT America Inc. dealt with a disruption that impacted some downstream partners and customers across the U.S., Japan and Hong Kong. The outage apparently centered on the NTT Global unit's nodes in Ashburn, Va., and New York. The interruption, which ran for about 18 minutes across two occurrences within a 25-minute period, was cleared at about 7:35 p.m. ET.
ThousandEyes also detected three collaboration-app interruptions in the Sept. 25 week, down 57% from seven outages in the prior week. All three disruptions occurred in the U.S.
Business-hours disruptions globally dipped 2 percentage points to 38% in the previous week, with the same metric in the U.S. decreasing 1 percentage point to 45%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours outages inched up 1 percentage point to 36%, while such outages in the Asia-Pacific region dropped 3 percentage points to 27%.