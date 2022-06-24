US high-yield retail funds post $889M inflow as ETF demand returns

On the strength of ETF demand, U.S. high-yield retail funds reported an $889 million inflow for the week to July 6, marking the first positive reading in four weeks, as market sentiment showed signs of healing post a bruising June, according to data from Lipper.

Even with the inflow, the four-week rolling average moved deeper into the red, at negative $2.26 billion (from negative $2.15 billion through the previous week), fueled by outflows of $1.59 billion last week, $2.62 billion for the week to June 22, and a staggering $5.70 billion for the week to June 15. The positive reading trimmed the year-to-date net outflow to negative $33.8 billion, on top of last year's $13.03 billion outflow, and after inflows of $38.3 billion in 2020.

The inflow for the latest week came as U.S. high-yield ETFs attracted $1.48 billion — the first inflow for the category in four weeks — partially offset by a $585 million exit from mutual funds. For the year to date, net flows are negative $17.7 billion for mutual funds (on top of $13.9 billion of outflows last year) and negative $16.1 billion for ETFs (versus a slim inflow of $841 million last year).

Assets at the weekly reporters to Lipper ticked higher for the first time in five weeks, rising to $219 billion at July 6, from $217.8 billion on June 29, a low since May 2020. The asset pool was valued at $282.4 billion at the final reading of 2021.

Along with ETF demand, market conditions boosted the value of the assets by $378 million for the week, also marking the first gain in five weeks. The change due to market conditions is negative $33.5 billion through July 6, versus positive $12.2 billion for the comparable year-to-date period last year, and positive $14.3 billion for all of 2021.

For reference, the average bid price for LCD's 15-bond sample of liquid high-yield issues increased 161 bps for the week to July 7, to 86.58% of par, after that average bid on June 30 touched a low since the pandemic-era low on March 19, 2020. The latest level remained well below readings at 91.65 on June 2, 96.53 on March 31 and 103.92 at the end of 2021.