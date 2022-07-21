US high-yield retail funds post $4.83B inflow, largest in 2 years

U.S. high-yield retail funds reported inflows of $4.83 billion for the week to July 27, or the largest positive weekly reading since the period to June 10, 2020, according to data from Lipper. The hefty inflow followed two straight weeks of outflows and lifted the four-week rolling average to a 2022 high, at positive $1.04 billion. That compares with negative $560 million for the four weeks to July 20, negative $995 million for the period to July 13, and negative $2.26 billion to July 6.

The demand rebound pared the year-to-date net outflow from high-yield funds to negative $30.5 billion, which is still more than double the $13.03 billion net outflow for all of 2021, continuing a sharp reversal from the $38.3 billion inflow in 2020.

Broad-based demand over the latest week generated nearly $2 billion of inflows to mutual funds, and $2.84 billion of inflows into U.S. high-yield ETFs. Year-to-date, outflows now stand at $16.9 billion from mutual funds, and $13.6 billion from ETFs.

The change due to market conditions was positive $2.1 billion for the latest week, and positive $8 billion over the last four weeks, the latter marking the biggest move in the black for any four-week span since November 2020, in the wake of the U.S. elections and amid positive Covid-19 vaccine developments.

With the inflows and market-based gains, the value of the assets at weekly reporters to Lipper jumped to a seven-week high at $230 billion, from $223 billion a week earlier, and versus the 2022 low at $218 billion on June 29. The assets were $282 billion at the final weekly reading of 2021.

For context, the average bid for LCD's 15-bond sample of liquid high-yield issues increased 108 bps for the week to July 28, to 89.94% of par, building on an increase of 258 bps last week.

Meanwhile, the 89.72 price for the broader S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index on July 27 marked a high since June 9, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 75 bps. The S&P index closed on July 27 at a yield-to-worst of 7.83%, and at an option-adjusted spread of T+470, down from recent peaks at 8.62% (June 30) and T+553 (July 5).