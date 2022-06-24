US high-yield retail funds post $1.34B inflow for second straight positive week

U.S. high-yield retail funds posted inflows of $1.34 billion for the week to June 8, building on a larger $4.77 billion inflow over the previous week, despite a negative turn in market performance in recent days.

The four-week rolling average improved to positive $816 million, from positive $524 million for the four weeks to June 1, and negative $944 million for the period to May 25. The latest level marks the highest positive reading for the metric since the period to Jan. 5, 2022, and it compares with a 2022 nadir at negative $3.09 billion for the four weeks to Feb. 16.

The spate of inflows over the last two weeks trimmed the year-to-date net outflow to negative $24.7 billion, or still well more than the $13.03 billion of outflows for all of 2021, and versus $38.3 billion of inflows in 2020. Outflows in 2022 are roughly evenly split across mutual funds and high-yield ETFs for the year, including inflows of $668 million each for the two categories over the latest week.

Assets at the weekly reporters to Lipper slipped to $240.2 billion at June 8, from $240.9 billion a week earlier. That asset pool started the year valued at about $282 billion, before a steady decline to $230 billion on May 18, a two-year low.

Despite the inflows, the Lipper assets were buffeted by negative market progressions, as Treasury yields climbed again ahead of next week's FOMC policy event. The change due to market conditions was negative $2.3 billion for the week, after two straight positive progressions, leaving the year-to-date net change due to market conditions at negative $21.4 billion. The comparable year-to-date period last year saw a positive $9.6 billion change due to market conditions, and the net change for all last year was positive at $14.3 billion.

For context, the 91.84 price for the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index on June 8 was down from 92.89 a week earlier and 103.93 at the end of 2021. It compares with a recent two-year low at 90.26 on May 19. The index yield to worst increased 24 bps week-over-week, to 7.19%, in the context of a year-to-date range from 4.22% at the start of January, to 7.53% on May 19, a high since May 2020.