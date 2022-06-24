US high-yield funds scorched with $5.7B outflow, heaviest since 2018

U.S. high-yield retail funds posted an outflow of $5.7 billion for the week to June 15, largely offsetting the inflows posted over back-to-back positive readings through June 8, and marking the heaviest weekly redemption since a $6.3 billion outflow for the week ended Feb. 14, 2018, according to Lipper.

The four-week rolling average held narrowly in the black at positive $41 million, reflecting inflows of $1.34 billion for the week ended June 8 and $4.77 billion for the week to June 1, and a slim outflow of $236 million for the week to May 25. The year-to-date net outflow gapped to negative $30.45 billion, which compares with an outflow of $13.03 billion in 2021, and an inflow of $38.3 billion in 2020.

The latest weekly outflow was roughly balanced across $2.76 billion pulled from mutual funds and $2.95 billion exiting U.S. high-yield ETFs. Year-to-date outflows amount to $15.03 billion from mutual funds and $15.4 billion from ETFs.

Amid withdrawals and brutal market conditions, assets at the weekly reporters to Lipper plunged to $226.3 billion, from $240.2 billion a week earlier, and $282.4 billion at the end of 2021. The latest level marks a new low since May 2020.

Market conditions lowered the valuation across that pool of assets by a staggering $8.3 billion for the latest week, or the starkest change due to market conditions since a negative $20.6 billion hit for the week to March 18, 2020, Lipper data show. The change due to market conditions was negative $2.3 billion over the week to June 8, and it stands at negative $29.7 billion net of the year to date, versus a positive $14.3 billion change for all of 2021.

For context, the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index failed to post a positive daily total return for 10 straight sessions in June ahead of the aggressive Fed rate hike on Wednesday. The negative 2.34% return on Monday marked the biggest daily loss since March 19, 2020, or just before the Fed stepped in to support a crashing marketplace with corporate liquidity bulwarks. The year-to-date total return for the index was a loss of 12.11% through June 15, including a loss of 7.16% over the latest three months.

The dollar price for the index as of June 14, at 87.97% of par, marked a new low since April 8, 2020, or one day before the Fed expanded those pandemic-era liquidity totals to parts of the high-yield universe. (The index price then gapped higher by nearly three percentage points on April 9, 2020.) The dollar price plunged from 93.04 on March 31 this year, extending a decline from 103.93 on Dec. 31, 2021. The index yield to worst reached 8.19% on June 14, a staggering 136 bps higher for the month to date, and up nearly four percentage points from 4.22% on Dec. 31, 2021.