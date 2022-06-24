US high-yield funds report $2.6B outflow; YTD exit increases to $30.6B

U.S. high-yield retail funds reported an outflow of $2.6 billion for the week ended May 18, following on a slim $168.5 million inflow over the previous week, according to Lipper. The four-week rolling average moved deeper into the red at negative $914 million through the latest week, versus negative $484 million through May 11.

Outflows now total $30.6 billion for the year to date, including $14.6 billion from mutual funds and $16 billion from U.S. high-yield ETFs. That compares with overall outflows of $13.03 billion for all last year, and inflows of $38.3 billion in 2020.

Over the latest week, $1.84 billion exited mutual funds, while $768 million moved out of ETFs.

Assets at the weekly reporters to Lipper continued lower to $229.8 billion as of May 18, down from $282.4 billion on Dec. 29, 2021, and at a low since the reading on May 20, 2020.

Market conditions continued to lash that pool of assets over the latest assessment period. The change in valuation due to market conditions was negative $2.48 billion, following on a $4.7 billion market hit over the previous week, and marking a seventh straight negative reading. The net year-to-date market change is now negative $26.5 billion, in an ongoing stark reversal from a positive $14.3 billion change for all 2021.

For context at the broad index level, the price for the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index sank 99 bps for the week to May 18, to 90.41, or a low since April 2020, versus 103.93 on Dec. 31, 2021. The yield to worst increased 27 bps to 7.49% (a high since May 2020, and up from 4.22% at year-end 2021), and the option-adjusted spread widened 29 bps to T+450 (a high since early November 2020, amid the U.S. elections, and up from T+299 at year-end 2021). The index return was negative 10.8% for the year-too-date to May 18.