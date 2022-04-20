US high-yield funds post $4.03B outflow; 2022 outflows reach $26.07B

U.S. high-yield retail funds reported an outflow of $4.03 billion for the week to April 13, following on back-to-back inflows over the previous two weeks, according to Lipper. The latest outflow — the second largest so far in 2022, versus a slightly larger $4.04 billion outflow for the week to Feb. 2 — left the four-week rolling average at negative $1.3 billion, from negative $702 million through the previous week.

Lipper has now reported high-yield fund outflows over 12 of the 15 weeks so far in 2022, leaving the year-to-date net total outflow at $26.07 billion. That's roughly double the $13.03 billion of outflows all last year, and it compares with $38.3 billion of inflows for all of 2020.

The latest weekly reading reflected outflows of $1.28 billion from mutual funds and $2.75 billion from ETFs. Year-to-date outflows from those categories now amount to negative $10.3 billion and negative $15.8 billion, respectively.

Assets at the weekly reporters to Lipper tumbled to a 2022 low at $246.2 billion as of April 13, $61.6 billion of which is at ETFs, or 25%. At the final assessment of 2021, assets totaled $282.4 billion, including 29% at ETFs, or $81.3 billion.

Investors pulled money from the funds amid another tough week on the markets for fixed-income assets, as the 10-year Treasury yield this week tested levels last seen late in 2018. For the pool of assets at the weekly reporters, the change in valuation due to market conditions was negative $1.96 billion for the latest week, on top of a negative $1.43 billion change over the previous week. The net change year-to-date due to market conditions stands at negative $14.7 billion through April 13, erasing a positive $14.3 billion net change for all of 2021.

For context, the dollar price for the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index stood at 95.06% of par as of the April 13 close, down more than a point from 96.15 a week earlier, and versus 103.93 on Dec. 31, 2021. The interim close at 94.95 on April 11 marked a low since May 2020. The latest bid level translated to a yield to worst at 6.39% (versus 6.18% a week earlier and 4.22% at the start of the year) and an option-adjusted spread of T+359 (versus T+331 a week earlier and T+299 at the start of the year).