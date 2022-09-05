US high-yield funds post $118M outflow; 4-week average moves to negative $1.2B

U.S. high-yield retail funds reported a third straight week of outflows, totaling $118 million for the week to April 27, according to Lipper. With negative readings in 14 of the 17 weeks so far in 2022, the year-to-date net outflow deepened to $27.1 billion, which compares with outflows of $13.03 billion in 2021, and inflows of $38.3 billion in 2020.

Outflows were $885 million for the week to April 20, and $4.03 billion for the week to April 13. The four-week rolling average is an outflow of $1.19 billion, up from $844 million through last week.

In the latest week, $202 million exited the mutual fund category, partially offset by a slim $85 million inflow to high-yield ETFs. For the year to date, outflows total $11.3 billion from mutual funds, and $15.8 billion from ETFs.

Assets at the weekly reporters to Lipper fell to $242 billion at April 27, a new low since July 1, 2020, to reflect a roughly $40 billion fall versus the final weekly reading of 2021. The $60.9 billion held at ETFs on April 27 was 25% of the total pool, down from a 29% share at the end of last year.

Outflows continued as the markets moved against high-yield assets for a fourth straight week in April. The change in valuations due to market conditions for the Lipper-delineated pool of assets was negative $2.58 billion for the week to April 27, or the biggest hit since the week to March 9 this year. The net change due to market conditions this year is negative $17.9 billion, which compares with a positive impact of $14.3 billion for all 2021.

Those market pressures drove the price for the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index to a new low since May 2020. The 93.78 closing price on April 27 was down a full point from 94.79 at the April 20 close, extending a decline from 103.93 at the start of the year, and a high last year at 106.37, recorded on Feb. 11, 2021.

The index's 6.70% yield to worst on April 27 — a new high since June 2020 — reflected increases of 27 bps week over week, and 248 bps in the year to date. Notably, the latest T+369 option-adjusted spread, while wider by 26 bps week-over-week and 70 bps year-to-date, was still below the 2022 peak at T+400, recorded on March 15 as the FOMC convened to trigger its first rate hike since 2018. The latest market strains come as participants anticipate a more aggressive rate hike at the Fed's May 3-4 meeting.