US high-yield corporate spread stalls 20% above pre-virus level – risk monitor

U.S. corporate credit spreads tightened in the past week, but remain in an elevated range compared with pre-coronavirus levels.

The U.S. high-yield corporate spread narrowed 19 basis points between Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, reversing a 23 basis point rise in the previous seven days. At 507 bps, the spread has retraced 79.5% of its blowout to 1,087 bps on March 23.

"Corporate credit markets have been quiet over the past month with limited new supply seeing spreads grind tighter," wrote Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management in a market insight. "Although [September] supply is likely to be at more modest levels than earlier in the year, BlueBay still expect opportunities to add risk next month."

SNL Image

The investment-grade corporate credit spread has reversed almost 90% of the widening experienced during the peak of the coronavirus crisis. But with valuations deemed less attractive as yields have come down, that has also hit a wall, even with the Federal Reserve providing an effective backstop against uncertainties related to the coronavirus and the approaching U.S. presidential election.

At 137 bps, the spread is only 2 bps lower than it was a month earlier.

SNL Image

The narrowing of emerging-market credit spreads has also stalled. At 347 bps on Aug. 25, the spread was down 3 bps from a week earlier, but higher than the recent low of 344 bps on Aug. 13.

However, emerging-market credit potentially remains an attractive option to investors, with the spread having retraced just 74.8% of the widening experienced during the peak of the coronavirus-induced panic in March.

SNL Image

Measures of uncertainty in U.S. equities were also little changed this week. While the expectation of volatility in the S&P 500 had been declining in recent months, the CBOE Volatility Index — or VIX — rose slightly between Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, to 22.03 from 21.51.

The closely followed "fear gauge" had ballooned to an all-time high of 82.69 on March 16 before falling back. However, the index remains significantly higher than the average of 16.6 in the first two months of 2020.

SNL Image

In the leveraged loan market, the share of issues priced below 80% — a closely watched indicator suggesting a company is more likely to default — continued to grind lower.

At 6.28%, the total is well down on the 2020 peak of 56.8% on March 23, but remains higher than the 3.4% average in the first two months of the year.

SNL Image

Meanwhile, the Libor-OIS spread, a key indicator of stresses in short-term bank funding markets — measuring the difference between the three-month dollar London interbank offered rate and the overnight indexed swap rate — was unchanged at 16.2 bps, as of Aug. 25.

SNL Image