US EPA finalizes overhaul of cost-benefit analyses for air pollution rules

In a move that could make future energy and climate actions harder to justify, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Dec. 9 released a final rule requiring its air pollution regulations to report public health co-benefits, such as reductions in smog and soot, separately.

The rule comes as President-elect Joe Biden, who may need to rely on agency rulemakings to accomplish much of his environmental agenda, prepares to take office in six weeks.

During a virtual event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative organization dedicated to limited government, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler claimed the final rule is aimed at building public trust in the agency's regulations. But public health and environmental groups slammed the rule as a legally flawed effort to hamstring future administrations in issuing Clean Air Act rules with large monetized public health benefits.

Under peer-reviewed White House guidance dating back to the George W. Bush administration, executive branch agencies have been required to express all costs and benefits associated with major rules in monetary units. In 2018, the White House's Office of Management and Budget released a review of 39 EPA actions taken between 2006 and 2016 that found benefits ranging from $195.8 billion to $705.7 billion compared to costs of $54.1 billion to $64.8 billion in 2015 dollars.

However, Wheeler in May 2019 directed the EPA's Office of Air and Radiation to undertake a notice and comment rulemaking clarifying how it weighs costs and benefits in Clean Air Act rulemakings. The directive was issued amid legal clashes with public health and environmental groups over the repeal of Obama-era energy and climate rules that relied heavily on co-benefits tied to drops in coal-fired electric power generation and related improvements in air quality.

The final rule released Dec. 9 largely mirrors a June proposal requiring the EPA to effectively give more weight to direct benefits associated with reductions in pollutants specifically targeted in Clean Air Act rulemakings, such as harmful mercury emissions, and less weight to so-called "co-benefits" that also flow from the same regulations. The rule also requires the EPA to explain how its cost-benefit analyses influence the development of regulations and distinguish between domestic and international benefits in future rules.

"We hope this rule will provide clarity for states, local communities, industry and other stakeholders regarding EPA's rulemaking considerations under the Clean Air Act," Wheeler said during the Dec. 9 virtual event.

Wheeler also suggested the cost-benefit rule is in line with a separate yet-to-be-finalized science transparency rule that critics have argued would limit the EPA's ability to consider the latest science in forming its regulations. "It's taking the regulatory process out of the proverbial smoke-filled back room," Wheeler said.

The EPA chief also expressed confidence that the agency's cost-benefit rule will not be subject to the Congressional Review Act. That law allows the U.S. Congress to disapprove agency rules when they are issued within 60 legislative days from when the previous Congress adjourned. "The Congressional Review Act actually does not apply to this, because it is a regulation on agency procedures," Wheeler said.

The rule is set to become effective immediately upon publication in the Federal Register. The Biden administration therefore would probably need to undertake a notice-and-comment rulemaking pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act to withdraw the rule if it is published before Jan. 20.

However, Clean Air Task Force Legal Director Ann Weeks said in an email that the Administrative Procedure Act requires regulations such as the final rule at issue to become effective 30 days after publication.

"Wheeler may attempt to argue that. And yes, I think all his attempts — which are arbitrary capricious unlawful and like Kabuki theater — to make significant and major rules effective immediately are transparently and clearly an effort to keep the Biden administration from immediately pulling them back," Weeks said. "It's as though he is throwing nails on the road behind him as he drives out of town."