US election replaces coronavirus as top credit investor concern – BofA

November's U.S. elections have replaced the coronavirus as the top concern of U.S. credit investors, Bank of America Securities said in a July 13 report.

In its July Credit Investor Survey, Bank of America said about 80% of investors listed the elections as a top concern — an increase of about 20 percentage points in two months — while about 70% of investors listed the coronavirus as their main worry — down about 10 percentage points over the same time period.

About half of the investors surveyed expect a coronavirus vaccine by the first quarter of 2021.

The shift in investor concerns occurred both as U.S. coronavirus cases skyrocketed and as Joe Biden, the former U.S. vice president and Democratic presidential nominee, surged in the polls over President Donald Trump. Biden held a 23% lead over Trump in a survey of polls in early July, a 31% shift since early May when Trump held an 8% lead over his Democratic challenger, according to Real Clear Politics.

Bank of America said that concerns of a slow recovery and China placed third and fourth on the list, but that investors are now much less concerned about the recession, trade war and oil prices, according to the survey.

High-yield investors have built sizable overweight positions since early May while a net 71% of investment-grade investors were overweight in early July, the highest in six years, the survey showed.

The bank said that credit investor views have shifted to favoring high-yield over investment-grade bonds. They also see valuations as fair and expect credit spreads to tighten "over all horizons," the bank said.